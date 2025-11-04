Lucknow Super Giants Probable Retention List From Rishabh Pant to Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Likely Releases and Squad ReshuffleBefore the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to have all their talented group of players to make a comeback after a bad season in 2025. All of it ended up at the bottom of the table. Now, this list of key retentions will most likely consist of Rishabh Pant as captain, who is not in the best form. But the team is yet confident in his potential and leadership. More likely to retain other players like Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and the all-rounders Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, and Shardul Thakur. Afterward, as per the reports, LSG will have a very good bowling attack with Akash Singh, M. Siddharth, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Digvesh Rathi covering the needs of both pace and spin bowlers.

Further, LSG will likely aim to remove underperformers like Mayank Yadav, as per the source, who is injured and out of form, maybe David Miller, and some others, too. But the rest of the squad is made up of a balanced combination of experienced overseas players and valuable Indian talents. The team will be looking to strengthen their middle order and bowling attack through the auction.

The last date for the retention deadline is on November 15, 2025, and the auction will take place in mid-December. As we have noticed in the last few IPL matches that the strategy of LSG is all about stability with their core group. While making targeted additions to push for a playoff spot and better results in IPL 2026.