Luis Enrique's 'Crazy Claim' After Last Minute Win

Luis Enrique’s ‘Crazy Claim’ After Last Minute Win

The game ended in a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout triumph for Paris Saint Germain, who won the team their first ever UEFA Super Cup in the ninth minute of extra time (when the score was even 2-2).

The victory in this Super Cup becomes one more superb trophy in an already brilliant year of PSG.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 06:52:42 IST

Paris Saint Germain fell into ecstasy with a dramatic comeback in the shootout, against Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 after only probable draw 2-2 at the Udine Stadio Friuli, which brought them their initial UEFA Super Cup title ever.

What did Luis Enrique say?

Coach Luis Enrique was startled by the defeat and he confessed “I don’t think that we deserved to win”. He applauded the performance of Tottenham saying PSG had trained a mere “five or six days” yet Spurs arrived battle hardened.

New manager, Thomas Frank to Tottenham and it seemed they were going to win with the game crushing goals scored by Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, who are both of sets of plays as they demonstrated the tactical preparation of the new boss. Spurs had the better of the second half only to lose on dramatic late goals to Kang and a last minute Goncalo Ramos sending the game to penalties.

The winning penalty by Nuno Mendes

Tottenham was not able to increase their shooting game during the shoot out, Van de Ven and Mathys Tel failed to score their penalties whereas Nuno Mendes placed the winning penalty shot on behalf of PSG. In the meantime, PSG decision to replace the experienced Donnarumma with younger Lucas Chevalier proved to be fruitful as Lucas Chevalier not only made significant saves but his actions brought him the status of the hero, as the critics became heroes.

In spite of the heartbreak, Frank was calm and he referred to the match as a special operation where his team has managed to display tactical control and endurance during the game. He assured that football is about narrow margins, something Enrique reflected as he commended the effort put by Spurs.

The victory in this Super Cup becomes one more superb trophy in an already brilliant year of PSG. However, Luis Enrique has struck a chord in admitting out rightly that Tottenham deserved the win and had provided one of the more truthful and emotionally impassioned post match review in overall football.

Also Read: UEFA Highlights Child Deaths, But Ignores Gaza Discussion

