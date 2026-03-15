Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

The race to the top four in the Premier League is heating up this Sunday as Manchester United will be lining up against Aston Villa at the Old Trafford stadium. Both clubs have 51 points to their names, with the Red Devils just a bit ahead on the goal difference and occupying the third place.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick considers this game very important since his team’s unbeaten streak was broken last week by the narrow loss to Newcastle United – it was also his first match as the manager after the departure of Ruben Amorim. Aston Villa, who are coming to Manchester on a high after their Europa League win against Lille, have yet to find their rhythm in the domestic league, although they have enjoyed a very good start of the season.

Since both teams want to get the Champions League slot, there will be a football battle between Carrick’s uprising United and the well-organised Villans led by Unai Emery.

🚨Dear Manchester United players and coaches, Today is another huge chance to secure that Champions League spot with a win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Forget the woeful performance against Newcastle we demand total domination and victory. Bring the right energy from the… pic.twitter.com/bXrqro6Y1j — Utd Chief (@utdchief1) March 15, 2026

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26

When will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match will be held on Sunday, March, 2026.

When will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 15, 2026.

Where will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester United

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website from 7:30 PM IST on March 15, 2026.

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