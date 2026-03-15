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Home > Sports > Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Looking for Manchester United vs Aston Villa live streaming? , kick-off times, and mobile streaming options for the Old Trafford Stadium showdown.

Manchester United (Image Credits:X)
Manchester United (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 15, 2026 17:49:57 IST

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

The race to the top four in the Premier League is heating up this Sunday as Manchester United will be lining up against Aston Villa at the Old Trafford stadium. Both clubs have 51 points to their names, with the Red Devils just a bit ahead on the goal difference and occupying the third place.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick considers this game very important since his team’s unbeaten streak was broken last week by the narrow loss to Newcastle United – it was also his first match as the manager after the departure of Ruben Amorim. Aston Villa, who are coming to Manchester on a high after their Europa League win against Lille, have yet to find their rhythm in the domestic league, although they have enjoyed a very good start of the season.

Since both teams want to get the Champions League slot, there will be a football battle between Carrick’s uprising United and the well-organised Villans led by Unai Emery.

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa  Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26

When will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match will be held on Sunday, March, 2026.

When will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 15, 2026.

Where will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester United

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website from 7:30 PM IST on March 15, 2026.

Also read: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, When And W

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 5:49 PM IST
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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

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