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Home > Sports News > Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

Catch Manchester United vs. Bournemouth live! Find out where to watch the Premier League 2025-26 clash on TV and online in India.

Man United vs Bournemouth EPL Live Streaming. Photo: X
Man United vs Bournemouth EPL Live Streaming. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 20, 2026 23:45:38 IST

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Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming:  The high-stakes Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium this Friday, March 20 sees a resurgent Manchester United side travel to face an incredibly stubborn Bournemouth outfit. Under the steady guidance of Michael Carrick, Manchester United has undergone a remarkable transformation since the turn of the year, collecting twenty-two points from a possible twenty-four in their last eight outings. This surge has propelled the Red Devils into third place with 54 points, and a victory on the South Coast would allow them to tighten their grip on a Champions League qualifying spot. Captain Bruno Fernandes remains the focal point of United’s creative engine, having recently surpassed club records for assists, and he will be expected to unlock a defense that has proven remarkably difficult to penetrate in 2026.

Bournemouth enter this fixture sitting comfortably in tenth place and currently boasts the longest active unbeaten streak in the division at ten matches. While Andoni Iraola’s side has become the league’s “draw specialists” with four consecutive stalemates, their defensive discipline has been elite. The Cherries have a psychological edge as well, having remained unbeaten in their last five league meetings against United, including a chaotic 4-4 draw at Old Trafford earlier this season. However, injury concerns are mounting for the hosts with Justin Kluivert and Julio Soler ruled out, while Tyler Adams remains a significant doubt.

United’s defensive depth will also be tested as Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt are still sidelined, likely forcing Harry Maguire and Lenny Yoro to continue their partnership at the back. The tactical battle will likely center on whether United’s clinical frontline can find gaps in Bournemouth’s disciplined low block. With both teams desperate to maintain their respective unbeaten runs, this encounter promises to be a tense, tactical affair.

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Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming Premier League

When will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match take place?
The Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match is going to take place on Saturday, 21 March 2026 in India.

When will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match start?
The Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League will start at 1:30 A.M. IST in India on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

Where will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match be played?
The Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match will be played at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England. 

Where to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match in India?
The Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website in India from 1:30 AM. IST on Saturday, 21 March 2026. 

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Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

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Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?
Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?
Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?
Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

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