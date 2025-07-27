Home > Sports > Matt Henry’s Ice-Cool Finish Seals T20 Tri-Series Title for New Zealand

Matt Henry delivered a brilliant final over to help New Zealand clinch a thrilling 3-run win over South Africa in the T20 Tri-Series final. Dewald Brevis’s explosive 31 gave SA hope, but Henry’s clutch bowling sealed the title. Conway and Ravindra earlier anchored NZ’s innings with crucial 47 runs.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 27, 2025 13:55:10 IST

In a heart-pounding finale in Harare, New Zealand edged out South Africa by just 3 runs to claim the T20 Tri-Series title. Chasing 181, South Africa looked in control with just 7 runs needed from the final over and the dangerous Dewald Brevis still at the crease. But Matt Henry delivered under pressure, turning the match on its head with a sensational final over that sealed the victory for the Black Caps.

Henry struck on the second ball, removing Brevis for a blistering 31 off 16 balls , a knock that included three sixes and a four. His dismissal shifted the momentum back to New Zealand. Then, with South Africa still in the game, Henry held his nerve to dismiss George Linde on the fifth delivery, finishing with figures that reflected his match-winning impact.

Henry’s Final Over Seals the Deal

While the likes of Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, and Michael Bracewell contributed with a wicket each, it was Matt Henry’s cool-headed execution in the final over that ultimately secured the title. With ice in his veins, he defended 7 runs against power-hitters in crunch time a performance that will be remembered for a long time.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra Anchor Kiwi Batting

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand made a solid start, with an opening stand of 75 runs. Tim Seifert chipped in with 30, but it was Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra who held the innings together. Both scored 47 runs apiece, showing composure and intent as they pushed the team to a competitive total of 180/5.

Brevis Heroics Not Enough as Ngidi Impresses

Despite the late fireworks from Brevis, South Africa fell just short. Lungi Ngidi was excellent with the ball, finishing with 2/24 from his four overs. Yet, even with his efforts and Brevis’s late charge, New Zealand’s discipline under pressure proved decisive.

