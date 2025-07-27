Danish Kaneria Slams BCCI For India Vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stop Using Patriotism When It Suits You’

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has strongly criticised the BCCI’s decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, just days after India pulled out of a scheduled clash in the World Championship of Legends. He accused India of using patriotism selectively to serve its own narrative.

India vs Pakistan Clash Set for Asia Cup 2025

The highly anticipated group match between India and Pakistan is set to take place at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14, as per the official Asia Cup 2025 schedule.

India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman have been slotted in Group A. Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Kaneria voiced his disapproval on social media, questioning the logic behind India’s contrasting decisions. “Indian players boycotted WCL and called it a national duty. But now Asia Cup vs Pakistan is just fine? If cricket with Pakistan is okay, then WCL should’ve been too. Stop using patriotism when it suits you. Let sport be sport, not propaganda,” he posted on X.

BCCI Hosting Asia Cup at Neutral Ground

Despite being the tournament host, the BCCI opted to stage the Asia Cup in the UAE. This move is part of an agreement between India and Pakistan to only face off at neutral venues until at least 2027, given the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

There is a condition in the Asia Cup format that makes India and Pakistan be in the same group for at least one encounter in the tournament. This is an agreement between the Asian Cricket Council and broadcasters that allows one group stage match and also opens further Super 4 round matches between India and Pakistan.

If both teams make it to the final, fans could witness a third showdown between the arch-rivals.

India Pulled Out of WCL Citing National Duty

While the Asia Cup is moving forward, the World Championship of Legends took a hit when the India Champions backed out of a scheduled match against the Pakistan Champions on July 20 at Edgbaston.

It was set to be a rematch of last year’s thrilling final, where India had lifted the title after a commanding win. However, the game was called off amidst reports of rising cross-border political tensions.

Questions Raised on BCCI’s Consistency

Kaneria’s remarks reflect the frustration of many who see India’s Asia Cup participation as contradictory. While the WCL match was scrapped under the label of “national interest,” the Asia Cup clash with Pakistan is being promoted as a global spectacle.

His central argument pointed at a double standard: if cricket with Pakistan is a problem in one event, why not in another? The lack of consistency, he implied, blurs the line between genuine concern and convenient patriotism.

