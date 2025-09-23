Meet Laila Faisal, Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend and London-Educated Businesswoman Making Headlines

LIVE TV
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is reportedly dating Laila Faisal, a London-educated entrepreneur and co-founder of the luxury fashion brand LRF Designs. Laila, recognized for her contributions to the fashion industry, has been seen cheering for Abhishek at matches and joining in celebrations of his successes. Her interactions with Abhishek’s family and increasing visibility on social media have added to the dating rumors.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 23, 2025 13:34:39 IST

Having garnered media attention as the alleged girlfriend of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, she is brought into public light for her style, entrepreneurship, and international exposure: Laila is almost an instant name in Indian fashion nowadays.

 

Co-Founder of LRF Designs

Laila, together with her mother, Roohi Faisal, started LRF Designs; the label is mostly synonymous with luxurious silks dyed in the Kashmir tradition, marrying old-world skills with contemporary fashion. Among their signature collections are oversized Kashmiri pherans with complicated tilla embroidery in soft, comfortable elegance, which pay tribute to India’s vast textile culture.

 

Academic and Professional Background

Laila holds a BSc in Psychology with honors from King’s College London and has also taken short courses in fashion and branding at the London College of Fashion. Internships with international designers such as Malan Breton and Rocky Star honed her skills for launching her own company back in India.

 

A Kashmiri Heritage and Entrepreneurial Instinct

Raised in a prestigious Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, Laila grew up surrounded by business and creativity. This gave her the ambition to carve out her own niche in the luxury fashion arena, but with a contemporary global outlook.

 

Rumoured Connection with Abhishek Sharma

The media has given a lot of attention to the surge around Laila, owing to her proximity to Abhishek Sharma. As per the research, fans may have seen her cheering on his T20 performances, and while on IPL and international matches. Moreover,  with Abhishek’s sister as well. While the relationship remains unconfirmed, speculations continue.

 

A Different Identity in Fashion and Sports

Laila Faisal, with her blend of business prodding, education abroad, and glamour, is making her mark in the fashion and sports world. Her road to success paints a picture of an emerging trend of young entrepreneurs in tandem with creativity, heritage, and mainstream media attention.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmabusinesswomancelebrity romancedelhifamily businessfashion industryfashion labelglobal-exposureindian cricketeriplKashmiri entrepreneurKashmiri silkLaila FaisalLondon-educatedLRF Designsluxury brandMalan Bretonmedia headlinespsychology graduateRocky StarRoohi Faisalrumoured girlfriendsport-fashion connectiontilla embroidery

