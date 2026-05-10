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Home > Sports News > MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians?

MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians?

Stay updated on the MI vs RCB clash in IPL 2026 Match 54. Find out why Hardik Pandya is not playing today in Raipur and how Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians in this crucial encounter. Get the latest injury updates, playing XIs, and match insights.

MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians? Photo: ANI
MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians? Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 20:13 IST

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MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians?

MI vs RCB: Suryakumar Yadav coming out for the toss in Match 54 of IPL 2026 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday 10 May. Fans were eagerly awaiting a high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians but the main talking point soon shifted to the absence of Hardik Pandya who is still out for this crucial fixture.

The Reason Behind Hardik Pandya’s Absence

Mumbai Indians’ medical team has issued an official update, saying that Hardik Pandya will not be playing in today’s game due to recurrent back spasms. This is the second consecutive match that the star all rounder has missed having missed the match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4, as well.

Hardik was in the squad for the trip to Raipur, hoping to get fit in time, but he did not get the full medical clearance before the toss. The franchise has been conservative, especially with the history of the captain’s back problems.

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Suryakumar Yadav: The Natural Successor

Suryakumar Yadav is once again leading the team in the absence of Hardik. SKY is no stranger to the burden of captaincy having led India to a T20 World Cup crown earlier in 2026. His proactive tactical approach was on display in MI’s previous win where the side chased down a mammoth 229 run target.

Suryakumar’s captaincy has seen MI play an aggressive brand of cricket. His good rapport with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah has made the transition seamless in this injury-forced leadership change.

Impact on MI’s Playoff Hopes

The absence of Hardik Pandya is a tactical blow to Mumbai Indians, especially for the balance of the team. As a fast bowling all rounder, his absence means that MI have to heavily rely on players like Corbin Bosch and Raj Bawa to fill the void in the middle order and the bowling department.

Mumbai Indians come into this game knowing that they need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. It is a battle of the bottom half of the table and every point counts. On the other hand, RCB led by Rajat Patidar is looking to improve its top four ranking and this is a “must win” situation for both the teams. Fans will be watching keenly if Suryakumar can deliver another masterclass or if Hardik’s absence will finally catch up with the five time champions.

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MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians?
MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians?
MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians?
MI vs RCB: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Today In IPL 2026 Match As Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Captain Mumbai Indians?

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