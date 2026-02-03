LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Should Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick As Next Manager? United's Growing Managerial Dilemma Explained

Should Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick As Next Manager? United's Growing Managerial Dilemma Explained

Manchester United going through a managerial crisis is not a new thing, atleast for the fans. Michael Carrick is the man who saves Manchester United whenever a manager is sacked or quits. But let's check why he should or should not be appointed as next Manager.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 3, 2026 16:01:47 IST

Should Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick As Next Manager? United's Growing Managerial Dilemma Explained

Manchester United are at a crossroad with managerial interim head coach Michael Carrick proving to be a better manager than the club leaders expected, leaving them with a decision on how to go about it by either offering him the management job or taking in a more experienced predecessor.

The Question Is Why? Why Should Manchester United Consider Making Michael Carrick?

Initially in place until the expiry of the season after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, Carrick has presided over three straight Premier League victories including starring performances against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham, to put United in a good position to qualify to the Champions League. His easy control and influence has stabilized the team and renewed confidence among fans but this sudden success makes it difficult on the part of the club to find a long term successor. 

Michael Carrick’s Winning Stats With Manchester United

It is remarkable when considering Carrick as an interim manager in terms of statistics. With his first three games in charge, he has a perfect record in a league, something unheard of in the first three games and therefore this has put him in the limelight of getting the permanent job. Manchester United led by him rose to number four in the Premier League table with 41 points and their form has been revived, and as the season concluded in dramatic style, there was a late 3-2 win versus Fulham. The results of the team under Carrick are a welcome change to the previous failures, which puts in doubt whether his leadership approach and tactical changes can keep the team winning through a complete season. 

Another Experiment By Manchester United?

The momentum challenges the hierarchy of United with a difficult decision to make. They have to choose within the next several weeks between keeping Carrick who is an untested manager on the highest level or contact proven coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti or Oliver Glasner. Delay might lead to losing of best players since they are being targeted by other clubs in the summer. As the recruitment choices and squad strategy depend on the understanding of the managerial leadership, the board of United are pressured to make fast decisions in order to take control of the long term vision.

Also Read: What’s Brewing Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Benzema As Competition Spills Into Transfers With Karim Benzema’s Switch To Al-Hilal From Al-Ittihad?

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 4:01 PM IST
Tags: Carrick interim managerMan United next managerManchester Unitedmanchester united clubManchester United newsMichael Carrick managermichael-carrickwho is Man United next manager

Should Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick As Next Manager? United's Growing Managerial Dilemma Explained

