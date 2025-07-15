Mitchell Starc’s Masterclass And Scott Boland’s Hat-Trick Bundle West Indies Out Just For 27

Australia pulled off a massive win against West Indies in the final Test, wrapping up the series 3-0. On a wild third day at Sabina Park, the West Indies were chasing 204, but things went downhill fast. They were bowled out for just 27 runs—yes, you read that right—27.

Boland’s Hat-Trick Turns the Game on Its Head

It was Scott Boland who delivered the knockout punch. He came in and just wrecked the West Indies’ hopes with a hat-trick that left everyone stunned.

In his 14th over, he first got Justin Greaves to nick one to second slip, where Beau Webster took a sharp catch. Next up, he trapped Shamar Joseph in front—plumb LBW. Then, with the crowd barely able to process what was happening, Boland steamed in and cleaned up Jomel Warrican with a quick, straight one.

Scott Boland picked up a hattrick in the Pink Ball Test match. 🤯pic.twitter.com/pFf9hspblm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2025

That was it. Three balls, three wickets, and suddenly the West Indies innings was falling apart like a house of cards.

Mitchell Starc Destroys the West Indies Line-Up

Before Boland’s heroics, Mitchell Starc had already set the tone. He was breathing fire with the ball, picking up six wickets in the innings. In fact, his first five wickets came in just 15 deliveries.

Starc’s spell was not just match-winning, it was history-making too. He reached the big milestone of 400 Test wickets, joining an elite group of Aussie fast bowlers.

His effort left West Indies reeling, and their total of 27 came dangerously close to the all-time lowest Test score of 26.

Australia Wraps Up the Series 3-0

With wins in Barbados and Grenada already in the bag, this victory in Jamaica sealed a 3-0 clean sweep for Australia. They held on to the Frank Worrell Trophy in style.

After the match, Starc said, “We didn’t think things would start going our way with the ball today until the sun went down a bit.”

He added, “But anyway our bowling attack has been pretty much on the money throughout the series.”

Hard to argue with that.

West Indies Left Searching for Answers

The West Indies were given a fair shot—204 runs to chase isn’t impossible. But they never looked in control, especially after Australia folded early for 121 in their second innings.

Their captain, Royston Chase, didn’t sugarcoat things.

“Assessing this series is simple: the bowlers kept us in the contest and the batting let us down time after time,” he said.

“We need to put in some serious work on our batting moving forward if we really want to compete,” he added.

Now, they’ll try to regroup quickly with the T20Is starting Monday. But after a collapse like this, there’s no doubt the team has a lot to reflect on.

