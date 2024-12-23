Mohamed Salah’s Record-Breaking Performance Keeps Liverpool On Top of Premier League Table

Salah became the first player in Premier League history to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a single season.

Liverpool showcased their dominance in a thrilling 6-3 victory over Tottenham in their latest Premier League fixture. The match, held on Sunday, saw Liverpool take the lead through Luis Diaz in the 23rd minute, followed by a stunning strike from Alexis Mac Allister in the 36th minute. Tottenham attempted to respond as James Maddison scored in the 41st minute, but Dominik Szoboszlai restored Liverpool’s two-goal cushion just before halftime.

The second half continued to be action-packed, with Mohamed Salah taking center stage. He scored in the 54th minute and secured his brace soon after, making it 5-1. Tottenham launched a late comeback with goals from Dejan Kulusevski in the 72nd minute and Dominic Solanke in the 83rd minute. However, Liverpool held firm, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Salah Sets a New Premier League Record

In what could be Salah’s final season with Liverpool, the Egyptian forward reached a remarkable milestone. With two goals and two assists in the game, Salah became the first player in Premier League history to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a single season. He now leads the Golden Boot race with 15 goals, ahead of Erling Haaland’s 13, and has 11 assists to his name.

Reflecting on his achievement, Salah said, “I didn’t think about it before the game, to be fair. But it’s something that makes me happy and proud. I just keep working hard.”

Managerial Praise for Liverpool’s Performance

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, particularly in the early stages of the match. “Until 60-65 minutes, I really, really enjoyed what I saw,” he said. Slot also acknowledged Tottenham’s resilience in the latter stages and credited his side for maintaining their composure to secure the win.

With this victory, Liverpool solidified their position at the top of the Premier League table, amassing 39 points from 16 matches. They are ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who have 35 points from 17 games.

The Reds continue their impressive run and look poised for a strong finish to the season as they head into the festive period.

