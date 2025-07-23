LIVE TV
Father vs Son: Mohammad Nabi's Son Abdullah Hits Him For Six on First Ball in T20 Match, Video Inside

Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan’s cricket legend, had a surreal moment on the field when his own son, Abdullah Eisakhil, hit him for a six on the very first ball he bowled. It wasn’t just a six—it was a statement. The crowd roared, and the clip went viral in no time.

Father vs Son: Mohammad Nabi's Son Abdullah Hits Him for Six on First Ball in T20 Match, Video Inside (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 23, 2025 03:04:26 IST

Mohammad Nabi, the backbone of Afghanistan cricket for nearly two decades, ended up on the receiving end of a moment that cricket fans don’t get to see often. In a match full of emotion and irony, he got smashed for a six—by his own son!

Abdullah Eisakhil Smashes Mohammad Nabi First Ball

Nabi was playing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League and came in to bowl the ninth over against Amo Sharks. And guess what? On the very first ball, his 18-year-old son Abdullah Eisakhil just stepped up and lifted it straight for six. Clean hit, no hesitation.

It wasn’t just a six—it was the six. Crowd went mad, and within minutes, the video was everywhere on social media. You could feel the moment wasn’t just about cricket, it was something bigger. Imagine a son hitting a six off his father, and that too in a pro league match!

Abdullah, who bats top-order unlike his all-rounder dad, is slowly rising in Afghan domestic cricket. So far, he has featured in 25 T20s, scoring 599 runs with four fifties already under his belt.

Eisakhil Keeps Impressing in Shpageeza League

In this match too, Abdullah didn’t stop after that six. He went on to score a solid 52 off just 36 balls, playing a key role in taking Amo Sharks to 162 runs in 19.4 overs. He looked calm, confident and totally in control.

Earlier in the tournament, he had scores of 6 and 35. Not the biggest knocks but enough to show that he’s been settling into the format. You can see the growth game by game. The boy’s got talent, no doubt.

He also represented Afghanistan in the 2024 U-19 World Cup. That experience seems to have really helped him step up his game. He doesn’t look like a rookie anymore.

Mohammad Nabi Wants to Play With Eisakhil

Nabi, who was planning to retire after the Champions Trophy in 2025, now wants to hang around a bit longer. Why? Because he wants to share the field with his son wearing the Afghanistan jersey. That’s the dream.

These might not be my last ODIs (the Champions Trophy), and I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience. I’ve discussed with the senior players, and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we’ll see. It will depend on my fitness, Nabi told ICC earlier this year.

It’s my dream (to play together for the country), and hopefully we can do it. He (Eisakhil) is doing very well. He is a hard worker, and I’m also pushing him to work, he added.

Tags: Abdullah EisakhilafghanistanMohammad Nabi

