Moises Caicedo Gives Chelsea An Injury Scare Just Days Before The Club World Cup Final

Moises Caicedo Gives Chelsea An Injury Scare Just Days Before The Club World Cup Final

Chelsea defeated Fluminense to get to the Club World Cup final, although Moises Caicedo had a frightening injury. Throughout the tournament, the midfield player has consistently been a part of Enzo Maresca's team. Against Fluminense, he severely twisted his ankle. After receiving medical attention, Caicedo managed to finish the game.

Last Updated: July 9, 2025 04:16:57 IST

Moises Caicedo is expected to be healthy for Chelsea’s Club World Cup final this weekend, according to Enzo Maresca.

The Blues defeated Fluminense 2-0 in the semi-finals to advance to Sunday’s championship game at the MetLife Stadium, where they will play either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Summertime signing Joao Pedro, who started because Liam Delap was suspended, scored goals in either half to make a spectacular debut.

However, Caicedo’s abrupt exit during injury time cast a shadow over the victory.

The midfielder, who was suspended for the quarterfinal victory over Palmeiras but returned to the starting lineup, seemed to have caused the same injury to his ankle during a tackle. After receiving treatment on the field, Caicedo tried to continue playing but eventually walked off, leaving Chelsea with just 10 men after using all of their replacements.

Of course, the focus has already shifted to Sunday’s final, and Maresca has told his midfielder to be ready for selection.

The Italian tactician told DAZN following the victory in the semi-finals: “I told him that he has to do everything to be on the pitch on Sunday so we will see.” Maresca also thought back on Chelsea’s fantastic season, which included winning the Conference League, making it to the Club World Cup final, and finishing in the top four.

It’s a fantastic accomplishment. We’re thrilled to be in the competition’s final after finishing in the top four of the Premier League and Conference League this season,” he continued. Andrey Santos and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall both came off the bench against Fluminense, giving Chelsea a variety of midfield options.

On his first start for Chelsea, Joao Pedro was the team’s hero, scoring two amazing goals either side of halftime. In sweltering heat at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the players gathered to hear Michael Buffer’s announcement.

Chelsea also had to clear a shot off the line after escaping a penalty scare, but they never appeared to be in danger of losing.

However, defeating a Brazilian team that narrowly survived relegation the previous season will be somewhat different from facing the recent Champions League champions or the world football nobility from Spain.

Also Read: Chelsea Books Its Spot In The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final

Tags: chelseafifa club world cupfinalinjuryMoises Caicedo

