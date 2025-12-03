Former India captain and wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni has numerous records to his name. He is the only captain to win three ICC trophies. He has also been known for his ultra aggressive batting and winning matches for India and his IPL franchises in the last over. Here he leads a very different pack. Dhoni holds the record for most runs in an innings by a wicketkeeper in ODIs.

MS Dhoni (183* vs SL)

The wicket-keeper batter achieved the feat against Sri Lanka back in 2005 after he hammered an unbeaten 183. The Lankan lions had posted 298/4 in Jaipur after Kumar Sangakkara notched up a hundred. In reply, India lost and early wicket after great Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for 2. But Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni who came in at number three provided the resistance and stitched a 92-run stand for the second wicket. While other batters made valuable contributions, it was Dhoni’s 183* that scripted India’s win by 6 wickets.

Quinton de Kock (178 vs Australia)

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock struck 178 off 113 against Australian in Centurion in 2016. The Aussies had put 294/9 on the board and in reply, Quinton de Kock took the onus on himself and hammered the opposition all around the park to reach 178. The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed by Scott Boland but his effort was enough to take the Proteas home in just over 36 overs.

Litton Das (176 vs Zimbabwe)

In 2020, Bangladesh’s Litton Das broke records with his 176 off just 143 deliveries against Zimbabwe. Batting first, Bangladesh rode on some fine batting from Das and Tamim Iqbal who also scored a hundred in that match to post 322/3 in 43 overs in a rain-curtailed fixture. Bangladesh later bundled out Zimbabwe for 218 winning the match by 123 runs (D/L method) in Sylhet.

Quinton de Kock (174 vs Bangladesh)

Quinton de Kock struck 174 against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Mumbai. Riding on his aggressive batting and Henrich Klaasen’s brisk 90 off 49, South Africa posted 382/5 and then bowled out Bangladesh for 233 to win the match by 149 runs.

Jaskaran Malhotra (173* vs PNG)

USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra scored 173* against PNG in Al Amerat as his team put up 271/9. Later, PNG was all out for 137 as USA won by 134 runs.