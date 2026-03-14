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Home > Sports > ‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

Irfan Pathan feels that MS Dhoni has been the one shouldering the responsibility for CSK over the years, but the time has come for the younger generation to take over.

MS Dhoni (Image Credits : X)
MS Dhoni (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 14, 2026 15:59:28 IST

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‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener. As another season of the IPL approaches, the excitement to watch MS Dhoni in action also increases among the fans. 

While Dhoni has been gearing up for another season of the IPL, his former CSK and India teammate Irfan Pathan has given his opinion on the wicket-keeper batter’s future. According to Pathan, it might be the last season for Dhoni.

“As soon as the IPL comes around, we start seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni again, which means he is fully prepared for it, and he is looking very fit as well,” Pathan said on JioHotstar. “We have seen him take responsibility for a number of years now, but I think this is the time for the baton to pass to the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is a young captain as well.”

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“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey, and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play, but his presence in the dressing room will help a lot,” he added. 

Dhoni has led the side to five titles before handing the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season of IPL. CSK haven’t won the trophy under Gaikwad and would look to turn fortunes for themselves in the upcoming season. 

Chennai Super Kings Schedule

The first schedule for the IPL 2026 was announced earlier this week. This is only till April 12. Chennai Super Kings will kickstart their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals away from home in Guwahati on March 30. The team will then travel back home to face Punjab Kings who were the runners-up in the last edition in Chennai on April 3.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 in an away fixture while end the first phase with their match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. 

Adding Firepower in the Squad

CSK have added Sanju Samson for this season in the squad. The right-handed batter will be coming into the new edition of the IPL on the back of three back-to-back brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju’s 97, 89 and 89 played a key role in India’s World Cup winning triumph at home. 

Along with Sanju, Ayush Mhatre, skipper Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and Dhoni make the batting unit. While Sanju has been among runs, Mhatre led the U19 team to a World Cup win earlier this year, Dube was also a part of India’s World Cup-winning squad and played very important and aggressive knocks. 

Brevis and Sarfaraz have the ability to fire all cylinders right from the word go. Captain Gaikwad too can take on the bowlers and accelerate as and when required. Dhoni’s big-hitting abilities is known to everyone and he might have the role of giving those final touches especially when the side bats first. 

Also Read: BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI | ‘No One Came Here to Play Charity League’ — Litton Das Reacts to Salman Ali Agha’s Controversial Run-Out in Dhaka

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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Tags: chennai super kingscskindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026irfan pathanms dhoni

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‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

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‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

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‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral
‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral
‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral
‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

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