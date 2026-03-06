LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

From MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s heartwarming moment to Axar Patel’s stunning boundary catch, here are the five best moments from the India vs England semi-final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final | Image Source - X/Screenshots
MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final | Image Source - X/Screenshots

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 6, 2026 10:31:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium of Mumbai witnessed one more golden moment of Indian cricket as the defending champions – Team India, once again made it to the finals after defeating England in a fierce semi-final battle on Thursday. After defeating the England cricket team, Team India is now only one step away from creating history.

Meanwhile, it was an unforgettable night at the Wankhede Stadium, where the fans witnessed many special moments that became the biggest highlights of the IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match.

1. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s ‘Calm-Down’ Moment:

A clip from the match quickly went viral on the internet, where the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni was seen calming his overexcited wife, Sakshi Dhoni in the stands. The moment took place during the 18th over of England’s innings, when Jasprit Bumrah was on a mission to slow the scoring rate.

You Might Be Interested In

On the very first delivery, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a full-length delivery at Sam Curran, and the batter could only push it back. While the ball had clearly bounced before reaching Jasprit Bumrah, Sakshi Dhoni, who was in the stands, started celebrating, thinking that the Indian team had claimed a wicket.

MS Dhoni, who was standing right behind Sakshi, asked her to calm down and explained what had happened. The light-hearted exchange between the two became the moment of the match.

Watch the video:

2. Axar Patel’s Outstanding Effort To Take The ‘Catch Of The Match’:

The stunning moment that made everyone sit on the edge of their seats took place on the first ball of the fifth over.

Jasprit Bumrah tricked Harry Brook with a clever slower ball. Brook hit it hard towards the cover region, hoping to find the boundary. But Axar Patel ran back quickly, kept his eyes on the ball, and dived forward to take a superb catch, sending the crowd at Wankhede Stadium into loud celebrations. Harry Brook’s dismissal became one of the biggest highlights of the game, all thanks to the amazing effort by Axar Patel.

Watch the video:

3. The Reunion Of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma:

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were among several well-known personalities present at Wankhede Stadium for the tournament’s semi-final between India and England. Dhoni watched the match from the VVIP box with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Rohit was also seen greeting MS Dhoni with a warm hug. Notably, Rohit attended the match with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The reunion between the two Indian legends turned out to be one of the most special moments from the match, and fans just loved it.

Watch the video:

4. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube’s ‘Staircase Hug’:

India’s star all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube shared a heartwarming moment during the IND vs ENG semi-final match. Notably, both players had a costly mix-up in the 18th over of the game, which eventually resulted in Shivam Dube’s dismissal.

While Hardik apologised immediately by raising his hands, Dube looked visibly frustrated. After Hardik Pandya was also dismissed in the final over of India’s innings, Shivam Dube was waiting for him at the staircase, and the duo was seen hugging each other, burying the negativity after their on-field drama.

Check out the viral moment:

5. Axar Patel and Shivam Dube’s Joint Effort:

Axar Patel produced a brilliant fielding moment to help India dismiss Will Jacks. As Jacks looked set during a 77-run stand with Jacob Bethell, Axar sprinted from deep extra cover to grab the ball near the boundary and flick it back while losing balance. Shivam Dube completed the catch, ending the partnership and sending Jacks back for 35 off 20.

Watch the video:

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump at the White House as Former President Says He May Be ‘Better Than Pelé’

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 10:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: axar-patelhardik pandyams dhonirohit sharmaSakshi Dhonishivam dubet20 world cup 2026world cup 2026

RELATED News

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump at the White House as Former President Says He May Be ‘Better Than Pelé’

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

LATEST NEWS

Nothing Launches Headphone (a): 135 Hours Playback, IP52 Certification And ANC—Check All Specs And Price

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

6 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Freyaa Strengthens Mumbai Footprint with Fourth Flagship at Sky City Mall, Borivali

What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Was The Video Leaked? Everything You Should Know

Candor IVF Centre Turns 6 Announces Free Support for 1000 Childless Couples

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Nothing Phone 4a Vs Google Pixel 10a: Which Device Wins The Mid-Range Battle? Check Detailed Comparison Before Buying

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

QUICK LINKS