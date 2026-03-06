MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium of Mumbai witnessed one more golden moment of Indian cricket as the defending champions – Team India, once again made it to the finals after defeating England in a fierce semi-final battle on Thursday. After defeating the England cricket team, Team India is now only one step away from creating history.

Meanwhile, it was an unforgettable night at the Wankhede Stadium, where the fans witnessed many special moments that became the biggest highlights of the IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match.

1. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s ‘Calm-Down’ Moment:

A clip from the match quickly went viral on the internet, where the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni was seen calming his overexcited wife, Sakshi Dhoni in the stands. The moment took place during the 18th over of England’s innings, when Jasprit Bumrah was on a mission to slow the scoring rate.

On the very first delivery, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a full-length delivery at Sam Curran, and the batter could only push it back. While the ball had clearly bounced before reaching Jasprit Bumrah, Sakshi Dhoni, who was in the stands, started celebrating, thinking that the Indian team had claimed a wicket.

MS Dhoni, who was standing right behind Sakshi, asked her to calm down and explained what had happened. The light-hearted exchange between the two became the moment of the match.

Watch the video:

Sakshi thought he was out 😅..

She is suchaa cutieee 💛.. I'm curious what kind of questions she would be asking Dhoni when they both watching cricket together 😅!! pic.twitter.com/9pyD0FRrMX — 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 (@Vidyadhar_R) March 6, 2026

ONE OF THE MOST ADORABLE MOMENTS FROM THE MATCH. 🤣❤️ Sakshi started celebrating when Bumrah took a crowd’s catch thinking its out. MS Dhoni quickly calmed her and conveyed its not out. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cVBt05Qa8T — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2026

2. Axar Patel’s Outstanding Effort To Take The ‘Catch Of The Match’:

The stunning moment that made everyone sit on the edge of their seats took place on the first ball of the fifth over.

Jasprit Bumrah tricked Harry Brook with a clever slower ball. Brook hit it hard towards the cover region, hoping to find the boundary. But Axar Patel ran back quickly, kept his eyes on the ball, and dived forward to take a superb catch, sending the crowd at Wankhede Stadium into loud celebrations. Harry Brook’s dismissal became one of the biggest highlights of the game, all thanks to the amazing effort by Axar Patel.

Watch the video:

"Bapu tari fielding kamal che!" 🔥 Out of words for that sensational catch by Axar Patel to end Harry Brook's stay at the crease! 👏 Catch of the tournament? 🤔 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | Semi-final 2 | #INDvENG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/L2OuYBUDbL pic.twitter.com/qFwnou3pCo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2026

3. The Reunion Of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma:

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were among several well-known personalities present at Wankhede Stadium for the tournament’s semi-final between India and England. Dhoni watched the match from the VVIP box with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Rohit was also seen greeting MS Dhoni with a warm hug. Notably, Rohit attended the match with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The reunion between the two Indian legends turned out to be one of the most special moments from the match, and fans just loved it.

Watch the video:

MS DHONI × ROHIT SHARMA 🫂 – THE FRAME OF INDIAN T20 WC HISTORY 🥹 pic.twitter.com/muYp4LP4bN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2026

4. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube’s ‘Staircase Hug’:

India’s star all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube shared a heartwarming moment during the IND vs ENG semi-final match. Notably, both players had a costly mix-up in the 18th over of the game, which eventually resulted in Shivam Dube’s dismissal.

While Hardik apologised immediately by raising his hands, Dube looked visibly frustrated. After Hardik Pandya was also dismissed in the final over of India’s innings, Shivam Dube was waiting for him at the staircase, and the duo was seen hugging each other, burying the negativity after their on-field drama.

Check out the viral moment:

Hardik Pandya hugged and apologised to Shivam Dube for the run out 🫂 pic.twitter.com/y6VXevp2Pg — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 5, 2026

5. Axar Patel and Shivam Dube’s Joint Effort:

Axar Patel produced a brilliant fielding moment to help India dismiss Will Jacks. As Jacks looked set during a 77-run stand with Jacob Bethell, Axar sprinted from deep extra cover to grab the ball near the boundary and flick it back while losing balance. Shivam Dube completed the catch, ending the partnership and sending Jacks back for 35 off 20.

Watch the video:

Axar Patel's stunning effort and Shivam Dube's able support puts an end to Will Jacks' attack 👊#T20WorldCup broadcast details 👉 https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/U83ZnQJTZt — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2026

