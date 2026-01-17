LIVE TV
Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler To Take 50 Wickets In WPL, Surpasses Hayley Matthews

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler To Take 50 Wickets In WPL, Surpasses Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr becomes first bowler to reach 50 WPL wickets, surpassing Hayley Matthews, leading Mumbai Indians’ historic feat.

Amelia Kerr becomes first bowler to reach 50 WPL wickets. (Photo: X/@MIPaltanFamily)
Amelia Kerr becomes first bowler to reach 50 WPL wickets. (Photo: X/@MIPaltanFamily)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 17, 2026 19:15:51 IST

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler To Take 50 Wickets In WPL, Surpasses Hayley Matthews

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr made history on Saturday by becoming the first bowler in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history to claim 50 wickets.

Representing Mumbai Indians, the 25-year-old Kiwi achieved the milestone during Mumbai’s clash against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Kerr, who bowled her full quota of four overs in the match, finished with figures of 3 wickets for 28 runs, taking her overall WPL tally to 50 wickets in just 34 matches.

Her record-breaking 50th wicket came in dramatic fashion when she dismissed Deepti Sharma off the final ball of the UP Warriorz innings.

The match itself saw UP Warriorz post a challenging total of 187/8, thanks to an explosive 119-run partnership between Meg Lanning (70 off 45 balls) and Phoebe Litchfield (61 off 37 balls). Mumbai Indians’ bowlers fought back, with Kerr leading the charge, supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-22), Hayley Matthews (1-40), and Amanjot Kaur (1-38).

With this achievement, Kerr has surpassed fellow star Hayley Matthews, who previously held the record among top wicket-takers in the WPL. Her performance underscores her pivotal role in Mumbai Indians’ bowling lineup and cements her place in WPL history.

Meanwhile, Lanning’s innings also helped her notch a new WPL record as she now holds the most fifty-plus scores in WPL history with 11 fifties in 32 innings, followed closely by Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Amelia Kerr’s landmark achievement is a testament to her consistency and dominance in the WPL, making her a standout figure in women’s cricket globally.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 7:15 PM IST
