After Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Finally Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Shock Snub, Says ‘Whatever Is In…’

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has finally spoken about being left out of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. Siraj said that, he has accepted the decision and is focusing on his game instead of dwelling on disappointment. Siraj’s omission surprised many fans and former players, given his consistent performances for India in recent years.

Speaking about the snub, Siraj said that selection is not in a player’s control and that he can only work hard and stay ready for future opportunities. He made it clear that while missing out on a World Cup hurts, he respects the team management’s decision and remains committed to Indian cricket.

He further added that, “I played the last T20 World Cup and not this time. For a player, playing in a World Cup is a different dream – playing for your country. The team is quite good on paper and in form. My best wishes to them. Keep the trophy here.”

The debate around Siraj’s exclusion grew louder after former South Africa captain AB de Villiers also commented on the issue, he said that Siraj is “one of the unlucky guys to miss out.” De Villiers said India’s selection was about team balance rather than a lack of quality, adding that Siraj remains a top-class bowler who can make an impact whenever given the chance.

Shubman Gill spoke about the exclusion in the same manner as Mohammed Siraj

Siraj’s calm reaction is similar to that of Shubman Gill, who was also left out of the T20 World Cup squad and had spoken earlier about dealing with the disappointment. Gill said he believes in destiny and staying focused on the present. “I am where I need to be, and whatever is written in my destiny, no one can take that away from me,” Gill said.

Gill admitted that every player dreams of representing the country at a World Cup. “You believe that if you play in the World Cup, you will win it for your team and your country,” he said. However, he added that he respects the selectors’ call and supports the team fully. “I respect the selectors’ decision and wish the T20 team all the very best. I really hope they win the World Cup for us,” Gill said.

The young batter also spoke about the importance of mental strength in professional sport. “Being a sportsperson, it’s all about being in the present. Even when you are on the field, the more present you are, the more you increase your chances of succeeding,” Gill added.

Both Siraj and Gill have chosen not to criticise the selectors publicly and instead focused on staying positive and prepared.

Also Read: IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…