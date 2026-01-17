LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s meteoric rise through the ranks of youth cricket has not gone unnoticed by cricket aficionados and experts alike. His powerful strokes produced comparisons with the best young international players.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 14:31:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

India’s Under-19 team not only had a great game but also celebrated victory in their U19 World Cup 2026 match against Bangladesh U19 due to the exceptional batting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 14-year-old prodigy reached a magnificent half-century in merely 30 balls, which is considered one of the fastest fifties in the tournament and has garnered considerable online attention as the first major accomplishment of the competition. His attacking performance not only made a strong platform for India against Bangladesh, but also Suryavanshi was extravagantly punishing the bowlers with well-timed hits and mighty shots, which gave Indian the much-needed thrust at the start of their innings.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Scores 50

Sooryavanshi’s first class century didn’t only revive the Indian batting order,  it also created a new world record for the tournament’s first fifty, which was a demonstration of his talent that was already being recognized on the global level. At such a young age of 14, the left handed batter became the center of attraction through his performance on social media and among cricket lovers, thus he was labeled as one of the main characters to look out for in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. His boldness and skill to outclass bowlers translate to a maturity that is beyond his age, hence he is the one who brings more depth to India’s batting line up in the quest for the prestigious cup.

IND vs BAN U19 World Cup

Sooryavanshi’s meteoric rise through the ranks of youth cricket has not gone unnoticed by cricket aficionados and experts alike. His powerful strokes produced comparisons with the best young international players. He has already made a mark in previous tournaments with remarkable centuries and big scoring innings at youth levels, and his contribution against Bangladesh U19 has also highlighted his importance to the Indian U19 team. The tournament moved on, yet this young genius would be the center of attention as he is supposed to break more records and assist India in going further into the U19 World Cup.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: No Handshake Between The Captains Ahead Of Match Toss Amid Political Tensions

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Vaibhav Sooryavanshivaibhav sooryavanshi half centuryvaibhav sooryavanshi ind vs ban u19vaibhav sooryavanshi newsvaibhav sooryavanshi recordsVaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 wc

RELATED News

BBL: Did Hasan Ali Intentionally Drop Mohammad Rizwan’s Catch? Internet Accuses Him Of Giving Pakistan Teammate a Lifeline Days After The Misfield Blunder

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: No Handshake Between The Captains Ahead Of Match Toss Amid Political Tensions

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI Match On TV And Online

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Did Indian Captain Shubman Gill Bring Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier To Indore? Here’s What We Know

India Open: Lin Chun-Yi Outlasts Lakshya Sen In Tough Three-Game Battle, Stuns Home Crowd

LATEST NEWS

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

How China Is Taking On Elon Musk’s Starlink: Set To Launch 200,000 Satellites To Challenge SpaceX, Dominate Low Earth Orbit

ICE Killed A Baby? Protests In Minneapolis Against Agency’s Operations Lead To Viral Claims – All You Need To Know

Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind ‘Wrongful Gains’ Claim

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women ‘Disturb’ Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

‘Subway Surfers’ Announces Sequel Game ‘Subway Surfers City,’ Set for February Release

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…
IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…
IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…
IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

QUICK LINKS