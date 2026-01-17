LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: No Handshake Between The Captains Ahead Of Match Toss Amid Political Tensions

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: No Handshake Between The Captains Ahead Of Match Toss Amid Political Tensions

While the talk during the toss was strategy, it was the absence of the handshake that stole the limelight in India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Match.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 14:05:34 IST

At the ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026, an incident that caught everyone’s attention was the two captains of India and Bangladesh not shaking hands before the match. The tournament was witnessing a group A clash between the two teams at Bulawayo cricket grounds and the captains of both sides India’s Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh’s Zawad Abrar met for the toss, yet they didn’t greet each other which was the case in the past and this immediately took to social media and even to the audience watching the event.

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match 

The unusual interaction was interpreted as a sign of off field tensions that still exist between the two countries and it became a widely shared topic on the internet. In this context, the non handshake was like a statement saying that the two nations’ relations were still not cordial and it was up to the U19 cricket players to go through the political and diplomatic chill subtly. The gesture or its absence was reminiscent of some previous encounters in senior cricket where similar no handshake actions had taken place against a backdrop of strained relations. The toss went ahead as planned and the awkwardness continued to be part of the background. Zawad Abrar, who was standing in for injured Bangladesh captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, picked bowling first as his choice and his reasoning was the wetness of the pitch. While the talk during the toss was strategy, it was the absence of the handshake that stole the limelight, indicating how political and diplomatic coldness between the two countries has gradually affected youth cricket.

No Handshake Row: India vs Bangladesh U19

The cricket analysts and fans noticed the incident as a reflection of the large picture of India Bangladesh sports relations which has always been controversial because of diverse diplomatic and administrative disagreements. One of these disagreements was about player contracts and international fixtures scheduling. Although both teams went ahead to concentrate on their games, the toss incident became a major topic of the day and a reminder to the audience that external factors can still get involved in sports. Nonetheless, the players from both teams carried on with the game and showed great sportsmanship on the field after the short but significant incident at the toss.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Makes T20I Comeback, Ravi Bishnoi Also Named – Check Updated Team India Playing XI

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:05 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: home-hero-pos-11ind vs ban No Handshakeind vs ban u19 world cupindia u-19 vs bangladesh u-19india vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh u19 today match

‘Subway Surfers’ Announces Sequel Game ‘Subway Surfers City,’ Set for February Release

QUICK LINKS