Musetti downs Moutet to reach semis in Vienna

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE VIENNA OPEN QUARTER-FINAL WITH LORENZO MUSETTI BEATING CORENTIN MOUTET 6-3 6-4 RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: VIENNA, AUSTRIA (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (ATP MEDIA/IMG – See restrictions before use) LORENZO MUSETTI (ITALY / WHITE HEADBAND) BEATING CORENTIN MOUTET (FRANCE) 6-3 6-4 1. MOUTET WALKING OUT 2. MUSETTI WALKING OUT FIRST SET 3. BREAK POINT – MOUTET ON SERVE, MUSETTI WITH A VOLLEY WINNER AT THE NET TO GET THE BREAK AND GO UP 3-1 SECOND SET 4. MUSETTI ON SERVE, GREAT DEFENCE BY MOUTET, BUT MUSETTI CHARGES AND TAKES THE POINT AT THE NET 5. APPLAUSE 6. MUSETTI ON SERVE, MUSETTI WINNING AN EPIC RALLY WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 7. MATCH POINT – MUSETTI ON SERVE, IT’S AN ACE AND MUSETTI WINS THE MATCH 6-3 6-4 8. VARIOUS OF MUSETTI CELEBRATING AND SHAKING HANDS WITH MOUTET STORY: Lorenzo Musetti earned his spot in the Vienna Open semi-finals with a big 6-3 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet on Friday (October 24). Moutet put on some stellar defence, but the Italian was too much for him in the end as the number four seed won several epic rallies to prevail in an hour and 42 minutes over the Frenchman. Next up for the Italian is number two seed Alexander Zverev of Germany who advanced to the semis after Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands withdrew from their match a back injury. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

