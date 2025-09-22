Nepal recall Aadil Alam, Sundeep Jora for historic T20I series against West Indies

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 14:06:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Nepal have brought back all-rounder Mohammad Aadil Alam and middle-order batter Sundeep Jora for their historic three-match T20I series against West Indies in the UAE later this month. This will be the first time Nepal will play a bilateral series against a Full Member nation, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Alam last featured for Nepal in August 2022, while Jora was seen in action in June 2024. Skipper Rohit Paudel will lead the side, with Dipendra Singh Airee will be the vice-captain. The bowling attack will once again revolve around star legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi, who missed the Top End T20 series in Australia last month, also makes a return.

“We are confident and positive,” Paudel said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“The last two years of exposure playing against Test nations has also brought good experience, and the team is balanced with the presence of Jora and Aadil Alam,” he noted.

Earlier in April 2024, West Indies A had toured Nepal for a five-match T20 series, which they edged 3-2. For the upcoming tour, the senior West Indies side, will be led by Akeal Hosein, has named five uncapped players in their squad.

The series begins on September 27, with all three matches scheduled in Sharjah. Following the West Indies assignment, Nepal will travel to Oman to take part in the Asia and East-Asia Pacific Qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Nepal squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Adil Alam, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Shahab Alam. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: dipendra-singh-aireemohammad-aadil-alamnepal-cricketrohit-paudelsundeep-jorawest indies

QUICK LINKS