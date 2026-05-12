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Home > Sports News > Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?

Nepal face Scotland in the ICC CWC League 2 clash at Kirtipur with Rohit Paudel’s side carrying winning momentum. Fans in India can watch NEP vs SCO live streaming on FanCode as Scotland aim to strengthen their position in the points table.

Nepal vs Scotland Live Streaming
Nepal vs Scotland Live Streaming

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 09:27 IST

Nepal vs Scotland Live Streaming: The ICC CWC League 2 returns with two of the tournament’s best teams. It is Scotland taking on Nepal in Kirtipur. While Scotland is placed second on the points table just behind the USA, Nepal is seventh. However, playing at home in front of one of the most passionate crowds in international cricket, it will be a foolish mistake to count out Nepal. The Asian nation has managed to win only eight of its 24 games in the ICC CWC League 2. Meanwhile, the visitors for the day, Scotland, have won 14 of their 28 games in the competition. 

The great news for Nepal heading into this game is that they won both of their last games against Oman and the UAE just a few days ago. Meanwhile, Scotland last played Namibia in the ICC CWC League 2 on the 12th of April and won the match. It will be interesting to see how they will fare today against this Nepal team, who are high on confidence and have the backing of their crowd. 

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 12th May 2026.

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When will the Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 9:30 AM in Nepal (9:15 A.M. IST) in Kiritpur, Nepal on Tuesday, 12th May.

Where will the Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, in Nepal.

Where to watch the Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match in India, UAE and Pakistan?

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India, UAE, and Pakistan. 

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Playing XI

Nepal Playing XI: Binod Bhandari (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Scotland Predicted Lineup: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Michael English, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson

Nepal Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
May 5, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 81 runs
May 1, 2026 UAE CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 6 runs (DLS)
Apr 29, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 102 runs
Apr 25, 2026 UAE CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 37 runs
Nov 5, 2025 UAE CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Lost by 4 wickets

Scotland Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
Apr 12, 2026 Namibia CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Won by 7 wickets
Apr 8, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Lost by 12 runs
Apr 8, 2026 Namibia CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia No Result
Apr 8, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia No Result
Sept 6, 2025 Canada CWC League 2 Ontario, Canada No Result

Also Read: PBKS vs DC: From Unbeaten Streak to Playoff Trouble — What Went Wrong for Punjab Kings In IPL 2026

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Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?
Tags: CWC League 2NEP vs SCONEP vs SCO Live StreamingnepalNepal vs ScotlandNepal vs Scotland Live Streamingscotland

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Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?
Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?
Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?
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