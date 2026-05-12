PBKS vs DC: From Unbeaten Streak to Playoff Trouble — What Went Wrong for Punjab Kings In IPL 2026

PBKS vs DC: “What to tweet after losing.” These were the words used by the Punjab Kings social media Twitter account on the 28th of April. At that time, PBKS had lost their first game of the season after being undefeated in the first seven matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, since then, it has been nothing but gloomy scenes for the Shreyas Iyer-led unit. Looking like the biggest favourites to not just qualify for the playoffs but also finish in the top two spots only a couple of weeks ago, PBKS now find themselves in the middle of a playoff race. However, it is not just their performances on the ground that have created a buzz, but it is their social media posts from the past which have now become the centre of all the attention.

Punjab Kings social media strategy under fire?







Haarne pe kya tweet karna hota hain bhai? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YwJK0EWm5n — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 28, 2026















Seldom has a social media account of an IPL franchise attracted more attention than the Punjab Kings in the ongoing season. PBKS have not let go off any moment to supposedly take a dig at their rival teams in the tournament. Be it the Rajasthan Royals when they lost to Delhi Capitals on the 1st May, or the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, when PBKS crossed the 49-run mark against RR, they took digs that one would assume were unnecessary and should have been avoided.

Truth be told. Most teams would want to win IPL to make ‘statements’ and a few would want to ‘win’ social-media battle – through cringe creation.

Ask any PBKS fan what would he rather want https://t.co/wZ5IpqViOo — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 11, 2026







PBKS haven’t won a single game since that “haarne ke baad kya karte hai” tweet 😭😭😭 — soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) May 11, 2026









Now that the Punjab Kings have lost four games on the trot, the tables have been turned, and they have become the victim of trolling from fans and even professionals working in the cricket industry.

PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings lose fourth match on the trot

🚨 PUNJAB KINGS LOSE 4 CONSECUTIVE GAMES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 6 YEARS. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2QO6G3dvme — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 11, 2026









For the first time in six years, the Punjab Kings lost four matches in a row in the IPL. It has been a mighty fall from grace for their captain, Shreyas Iyer, who was being looked at as one of the best captains in the history of the IPL. With their recent defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals, PBKS have been put in a difficult spot in the race to the playoffs.

PBKS vs DC: What has gone wrong for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?

There have not been many better starts than what the Punjab Kings had in IPL 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the runner-up from the previous year, PBKS were undefeated after playing their first seven games. With 13 points from seven games, the two-time IPL finalists had at least three more points than any other team on the points table. Since then, they have lost four matches in a row and are now battling for a place in the playoffs with at least five teams.

Shashank Singh’s fielding

The biggest concern on the field for PBKS has been their fielding. The biggest culprit has been their vice-captain, Shashank Singh. The struggles on the field have taken a toll on Shashank’s batting as well. In seven innings this season, he has scored 74 runs with a highest score of 19 runs. He is averaging only 18.5 this season and has struck only seven fours and four sixes.

Arshdeep Singh trolled

Arshdeep Singh, despite being the highest wicket-taker in the season for the Punjab Kings, has been the subject of a lot of trolling. His appearances with his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, on multiple occasions and his social media presence with respect to his videos have been credited to his somewhat disappointing performance on the field. There have been times when he has trolled his own teammate, Shashank, for his poor fielding. Having picked up 13 wickets in 11 games, the left-arm pacer has blown hot and cold this season. His economy (9.92), too, has been on the expensive side, and the lack of wickets has certainly not helped his case.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 11 After PBKS vs DC: Heinrich Klaasen Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 2nd Spot | Check Top 10 List