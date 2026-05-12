IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 11 After PBKS vs DC: Heinrich Klaasen Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 2nd Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 11 After PBKS vs DC: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has crossed the mid-way mark of May, and the battle for the prestigious Orange Cap is reaching a fever pitch. Following the high-stakes encounter between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 11, the leaderboard has seen significant movement, specifically in the top two positions.

The Top Tier: Klaasen vs Rahul

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen continues to lead the pack with a commanding 494 runs from 11 matches. Klaasen has been the backbone of the SRH batting order, smashing at a phenomenal 157.32. He is the most feared batter of the tournament so far with the ability to clear the ropes at will.

But KL Rahul was the centre of attention tonight. The veteran opener scored just 9 runs against his former side Punjab Kings, to catapult himself into second place, representing the Delhi Capitals this season. Rahul has 477 runs in 12 innings and is breathing down Klaasen’s neck. His strike rate of 177.98 shows a more aggressive approach than in previous years, but his consistency remains his biggest strength with an average of 43.36.

The Young Brigades and Rising Stars

Sitting right behind him is his SRH teammate Abhishek Sharma with 475 runs. Abhishek has been the main aggressor for Hyderabad, scoring at a stunning 210.17, the highest among the top ten contenders.

The list also points to the emergence of generational talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Rajasthan Royals Youngster has taken the league by storm and is sitting at the fifth spot with 440 runs. His strike rate of 236.55 has been a trademark of the fearless brand of cricket that has characterised the 2026 season. He is currently tied on runs with Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan but Sooryavanshi’s explosive scoring rate gives him the edge in impact.

The Mid-Table Scuffle

The top 10 is a collection of experienced campaigners and breakout internationals. GT’s Shubman Gill anchors the list with 462 runs while at the 7th spot is Sanju Samson with 430 runs, sporting the yellow of CSK this season.

Punjab Kings pair Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer also make it to the elite list. Connolly has been a revelation with 415 runs, providing the late-inning impetus PBKS has often lacked. Shreyas Iyer with 392 runs rounds off the list of top ten to prove his worth as a middle-order stabiliser.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After PBKS vs DC Match On May 11

Rank Player Team Runs High Score Strike Rate 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 494 111 157.32 2 KL Rahul DC 477 115 177.98 3 Abhishek Sharma SRH 475 113* 210.17 4 Shubman Gill GT 462 86 160.41 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 440 103 236.55 6 Sai Sudharsan GT 440 100 157.70 7 Sanju Samson CSK 430 115* 169.29 8 Cooper Connolly PBKS 415 107* 168.01 9 Ishan Kishan SRH 409 91 186.75 10 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 392 71* 164.01