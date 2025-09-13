"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news al nassr
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 02:48:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): Despite a defeat against Pakistan by 93 runs, Oman captain Jatinder Singh praised his team’s bowling performance for restricting the Men in Green to 160, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

He acknowledged Oman’s execution of plans but noted that nerves affected their batting, believing they are capable of better performance.

The Men in Green delivered a clinical performance, with their bowlers playing a crucial role in restricting Oman’s batting lineup to just 67 on Friday in Dubai.

“Restricting them to under 160, I am very proud of the boys for how we bowled. They executed the plans that were discussed. We didn’t rotate the strike; there were some nerves, and our team is better than what we performed today. (message to the team) To back ourselves, play positive cricket and not see who is bowling,” Jatinder Singh said after the match.

Only Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, and Shakeel Ahmed were the only Oman batter to score runs in double digits.

Decent bowling performance by Oman bowlers Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem restricted Pakistan to a total of 160 runs with the loss of seven wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 competition.

Pakistan set a target of 161 runs for Oman to win the match. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the match, thrashing Oman by 93 runs in a one-sided contest. While chasing a target of 161, Aamir Kaleem and Oman skipper Jatinder Singh came out to bat.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 160/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 66, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Aamir Kaleem 3/31) vs Oman 67-10 in 16.4 overs (Hammad Mirza 27, Aamir Kaleem 13; Sufiyan Muqeem 2/7). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: asia cup 2025Cricket newscricket updatesdubai-cricketjatinder-singhOmanpakistanPakistan vs Oman

RELATED News

"Have never seen anybody finishing game in five overs": Kapil Dev on India's win over UAE in Asia Cup
Pakistan spinners shine as Men in Green thrash Oman by 93 Runs in T20 Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A
Hong Kong Open: Lakshya Sen overcomes Ayush Shetty in quarterfinal clash
Every street in Bharat should become a sporting arena: Mansukh Mandaviya

LATEST NEWS

Trump Administration Moves to End Pollution Reporting Rule for Big Polluters as Key Climate Provision Faces Rollback
Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan
"Good that Nepal is choosing a leader," says former Indian Ambassador to Nepal
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
"There are so many people who inspired me": Legendary actor Brahmanandam reflects on his life's philosophy in autobiography
Ahead of the Festive Season, Flipkart Witnesses Multi-Fold Growth in Electronics; Tier-2+ Regions Emerge as Major Growth Drivers
"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan
Donald Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening
Himachal monsoon toll rises to 386; 218 dead in rain incidents, 168 in road crashes; losses Rs 4,465 crore: SDMA
Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan
"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan
"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan
"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

QUICK LINKS