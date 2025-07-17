NFL Warrior Bryan Braman Dies at 38 After Battle with Rare Cancer

American football player Bryan Braman, a Super Bowl-winning linebacker known for his fearless play and relentless spirit, has died at the age of 38 on July 17 following a battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Braman played seven seasons in the National Football League (NFL), beginning his professional journey with the Houston Texans in 2011 after going undrafted. He quickly rose to prominence as a special-teams standout, earning admiration from fans, especially for a memorable helmetless tackle against the Tennessee Titans in 2011. His outstanding play earned him a spot as a Pro Bowl special-teams alternate in 2012. Braman later joined the Philadelphia Eagles, spending four seasons there, including a brief stint on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. He reached the height of his career in 2017 as part of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII, defeating the New England Patriots.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Braman pic.twitter.com/5VFJKBKbXZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2025

Fearless NFL Career Marked by Determination and Glory

Off the field, Braman’s life was marked by grit and courage. Diagnosed in February with a rare and life-threatening brain cancer, he underwent multiple surgeries and advanced treatments in Seattle, including CAR T-cell therapy, a state-of-the-art procedure that modifies a patient’s immune cells to fight cancer. Although there were initial signs of improvement, the cancer returned aggressively and spread rapidly around his vital organs. Despite enduring chemotherapy and other treatments, Braman’s immune system, severely weakened, couldn’t sustain the fight.

Loved Ones, Fans Mourn as Brave Battle Against Cancer Ends

A GoFundMe campaign organized by close friend William Jones detailed Braman’s journey and helped raise nearly USD 90,000 for his treatment. One of the campaign’s top donors was former teammate J.J. Watt, who contributed USD 10,000 and honored Braman in a heartfelt tribute: “Rest in peace brother. Gone far too soon.” Braman’s agent, Sean Stellato, remembered him as “a warrior in every sense,” praising the strength he showed both in football and life.

A Devoted Father and Son Remembered Beyond the Field

Beyond the gridiron, Braman was a proud and devoted father to two daughters, aged 8 and 11. In a rare interview with Thrive Global, he described them as one of the three greatest accomplishments of his life, alongside his NFL career and Super Bowl victory. He was also deeply close to his mother, Tina Braman-Fields, a former high school track star who raised Bryan and his sister as a single parent. Despite keeping his personal life private, Braman’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his loved ones, teammates, and fans alike.

Also Read: Khelo Bharat Conclave: India Unveils Bold Medal Strategy for 2036 Olympics & Paralympics