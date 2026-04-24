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Home > Sports News > NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of NorthEast United vs FC Goa Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming. Photo X
NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 24, 2026 15:43:44 IST

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NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming:  NorthEast United FC will play FC Goa in an important Indian Super League game on Friday, 24 April. Both teams have very different goals as the season enters a crucial phase. The Highlanders are desperate to turn around their failing season, and the Gaurs come to Guwahati ready to keep up in the race for the title.

Under Juan Pedro Benali, NorthEast United has had a frustrating season and is now in 12th place in the standings, which is very close to the relegation zone. They lost their last game, a close 1-0 loss to Mohun Bagan, which showed how inconsistent they are in front of goal. The Highlanders will hope that their home fans will help them turn things around.

But they will have a tough time against one of the league’s best teams right now. FC Goa has played well all season and is still very much in the running for the ISL title. The Gaurs are in third place on the table, four points behind the leaders. They can’t afford to lose any points right now. They are confident going into the game after beating Mumbai City FC 2-0.

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Team news could also be very important. Ankith Padmanabhan won’t be playing for NorthEast United because he dislocated his shoulder in the last game. Captain Michel Zobaco is also out. FC Goa, on the other hand, doesn’t have any new injury problems and is likely to name a strong team.

With thunderstorms on the way and both teams eager to win, fans can expect a thrilling and intense game full of attacking play.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the NorthEast United vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Friday 24 April 2026.

When will the NorthEast United vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST in India on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Where will the NorthEast United vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 5:00 PM IST on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Read More: ISL 2025-26: Matias Hernández’s Late Header Hands Kerala Blasters Dramatic Victory Over Odisha FC

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NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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