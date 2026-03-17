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Home > Sports News > NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

New Zealand leveled the T20I series 1-1 with a commanding 68-run win over South Africa at Seddon Park. Devon Conway's 60 and Josh Clarkson's late explosion powered the Kiwis to 175, before Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson dismantled the Proteas' chase. Read the full match report here.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1. Photo: ICC- X
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1. Photo: ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 17, 2026 16:21:41 IST

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NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: In a clinical display at Seddon Park, New Zealand leveled the five-match T20I series with a dominant 68-run victory over South Africa on Tuesday, March 17. After a disappointing start to the series, the Black Caps found their rhythm in Hamilton, powered by a steady half-century from Devon Conway and a lethal performance by their pace attack.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to make use of any early moisture in the pitch. New Zealand’s innings was a tale of two halves. Devon Conway provided the much-needed stability at the top, grinding out a vital 60 runs off 49 balls. While the middle order struggled to find the boundary consistently against a disciplined South African attack, the momentum shifted dramatically in the final stages.

Josh Clarkson turned the tide with a devastating cameo at the death. He smashed 26 runs from just 9 deliveries, including two massive sixes. His late-inning explosion helped New Zealand loot 24 runs from the final over, pushing their total to a highly competitive 175/6. Wiaan Mulder was the standout performer for the Proteas’ bowling unit, finishing with figures of 2/14, but the late onslaught left the visitors with a steep mountain to climb.

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South Africa’s chase never truly took flight as they struggled to adapt to the pace and bounce of the surface. The New Zealand new-ball pair of Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears kept things extremely tight, forcing the South African openers into risky shots. Once the wickets started falling, the visitors had no answer for the mounting pressure.

The Proteas were reeling at 67/5 as the required run rate climbed beyond reach. Only George Linde showed any real defiance, top-scoring with a breezy 33 off just 12 balls, but he lacked any significant support from the other end. The New Zealand pace battery was relentless. Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson both claimed three wickets each, dismantling the middle and lower order with ease. Mitchell Santner provided excellent support with his spin, picking up two wickets for 19 runs.

The visitors were eventually bundled out for 107 in just 15.3 overs. It was a comprehensive performance by New Zealand that highlighted their ability to bounce back under pressure. Devon Conway was named Player of the Match for his foundational knock that allowed the finishers to flourish. With the series now tied at 1-1, both teams look toward Auckland for the third match, where the momentum will be firmly with the hosts.

Read More: NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Highlights: SA 107, NZ 175/6 | New Zealand Beat South Africa By 68 Runs, Level Series 1-1

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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Tags: ben-searsblack-capsCricket Match ReportDevon ConwayJosh ClarksonLockie FergusonNew Zealand vs South AfricaNZ vs SA 2nd T20IproteasSeddon Park Hamilton

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NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

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NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1
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