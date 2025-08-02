Home > Sports > Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman

Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle Airport on July 27 after a dispute with boyfriend Christian Coleman. Police accused her of shoving and throwing headphones at him. Coleman declined to press charges, and the case was closed. Days later, both athletes competed at the USATF Outdoor Championships. Richardson later withdrew from the 100m but will race in the 200m on August 3.

Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle Airport for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Christian Coleman.
Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle Airport for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Christian Coleman.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 2, 2025 22:27:00 IST

Olympic gold medalist and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27 following an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman. The incident was detailed in a police report obtained by The Athletic.

According to the Port of Seattle Police Department, the 25-year-old track and field star was engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Coleman, 29, near the TSA checkpoint when tensions escalated. The report claims that Richardson shoved Coleman multiple times while he attempted to walk away and later appeared to throw a pair of headphones at him.

Police reviewed security footage of the incident and determined there was probable cause to arrest Richardson on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Richardson was taken into custody and held at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington. She was released in less than 24 hours after Coleman refused to press charges and stated that he “declined to be a victim.” Following this, the case was cleared, according to the official report.

Despite the arrest, both Richardson and Coleman participated in the preliminary rounds of the USA Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships held just four days later on July 31 in Oregon. These races serve as qualifiers for the upcoming World Championships.

The United States Track and Field organization responded to the incident with a brief statement on August 2, telling The Associated Press, “USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter.”

Following her heat at the championship, Richardson shared a few words with The Athletic, stating, “Right now, I’m cruising under the radar. When it’s time to hit it’s gonna be a bang where y’all see my name.”

Richardson, who recently won silver in the 100 meters and gold in the 4×100 meter women’s relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made headlines again when she withdrew from the 100 meter semifinal, as confirmed by USA Track and Field.

However, Richardson will still compete in the 200 meter race scheduled for August 3.

As the reigning World Champion in the 100 meters, Richardson already holds an automatic bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, ensuring her presence on the international stage despite the recent controversy.

ALSO READ: WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown

Tags: Olympic gold medalistSha Carri Richardson arrest

RELATED News

Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields
Randy Orton Makes WWE SummerSlam History in Star-Studded Clash with Logan Paul
Katie Ledecky Strikes Gold Again, Stops Summer McIntosh’s Historic Charge in Thrilling 800m Final
Gaza Crisis: Hamas Says No Disarmament Without Independent Palestinian State
So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record

LATEST NEWS

Assam Congress Accuses State Govt Of Deceiving On ST Status For Six Communities: What’s Behind the Allegations?
Kartik Aaryan’s Team Clears Azadi Utsav Rumours, Is The Bollywood Star Linked With Pakistani Event?
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
FSSAI Unveils List Of Ayurveda Aahara Products, Boosts Traditional Food Regulations
The Intern Korean Remake: Han So Hee As Anne Hathaway, But Who Is The Intern? Here Are The Details
After Linda Yaccarino Resigns As X CEO: What’s The Future Of Elon Musk’s Vision For The Platform?
Pragya Thakur Acquitted In Malegaon Blast Case, Alleges Torture By Investigators
Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires SML Isuzu: What’s Next For Commercial Vehicle?
Agriculture-GVA Growth To Slow To 4.5% In Q1 FY26: What Does This Mean For Rural Economy?
BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Tour: Skyrockets HYBE’s North American Revenue By 85 Percent
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?