Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman

Olympic gold medalist and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27 following an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman. The incident was detailed in a police report obtained by The Athletic.

According to the Port of Seattle Police Department, the 25-year-old track and field star was engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Coleman, 29, near the TSA checkpoint when tensions escalated. The report claims that Richardson shoved Coleman multiple times while he attempted to walk away and later appeared to throw a pair of headphones at him.

Police reviewed security footage of the incident and determined there was probable cause to arrest Richardson on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Richardson was taken into custody and held at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington. She was released in less than 24 hours after Coleman refused to press charges and stated that he “declined to be a victim.” Following this, the case was cleared, according to the official report.

Despite the arrest, both Richardson and Coleman participated in the preliminary rounds of the USA Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships held just four days later on July 31 in Oregon. These races serve as qualifiers for the upcoming World Championships.

The United States Track and Field organization responded to the incident with a brief statement on August 2, telling The Associated Press, “USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter.”

Following her heat at the championship, Richardson shared a few words with The Athletic, stating, “Right now, I’m cruising under the radar. When it’s time to hit it’s gonna be a bang where y’all see my name.”

Richardson, who recently won silver in the 100 meters and gold in the 4×100 meter women’s relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made headlines again when she withdrew from the 100 meter semifinal, as confirmed by USA Track and Field.

However, Richardson will still compete in the 200 meter race scheduled for August 3.

As the reigning World Champion in the 100 meters, Richardson already holds an automatic bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, ensuring her presence on the international stage despite the recent controversy.

