Home > Sports > WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown

WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown

WWE newcomer Talla Tonga made a powerful debut on SmackDown, defeating Jimmy Uso with a massive chokeslam. His win signals a shift in The Bloodline faction’s power. Chaos erupted as Jacob Fatu attacked inside a steel cage, setting the stage for a heated SummerSlam title showdown with Solo Sikoa.

WWE newcomer Talla Tonga made a powerful debut on SmackDown (Image Credit - X)
WWE newcomer Talla Tonga made a powerful debut on SmackDown (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 17:36:56 IST

Tongan-American wrestler Talla Tonga (Taula Koloamatangi ) made a powerful entrance on SmackDown, claiming a dominant victory in his first televised singles match against Jimmy Uso. From the opening bell, the tension was high as Uso unleashed superkicks, quick counters, and a spear, but Tonga absorbed it all with impressive resilience. The match ended with Tonga delivering a massive chokeslam that shook the ring and stunned the crowd, emphatically sealing his debut win.

The Bloodline’s Power Shift Begins

This win was more than just a victory—it sent a clear warning to everyone watching. Tonga, who quietly arrived alongside Solo Sikoa, has now stepped fully into the spotlight within The Bloodline storyline. Solo Sikoa was ringside throughout the match, signaling the growing strength and influence of this Samoan dynasty faction. Their combined presence suggests The Bloodline is evolving, and a new generation of power players is emerging, ready to shake up the WWE landscape.

Cage Chaos Ignites SummerSlam Rivalry

Right after Tonga’s pinfall, the arena lights suddenly dropped as a steel cage was lowered around the ring, signaling more chaos to come. Before the cage could lock, Jacob Fatu stormed into the ring with brutal force, attacking Tonga Loa and JC Mateo with ruthless precision. Fatu’s sudden and violent invasion reminded fans and wrestlers alike who truly rules when things get serious inside the squared circle. His actions set the stage for an intense SummerSlam clash.

More Than Just a Title Fight

The upcoming SummerSlam showdown between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship has quickly escalated in intensity. With Tonga’s explosive debut win and the chaotic cage invasion, this conflict has become much more than a typical title fight. It’s a vicious battle for control, dominance, and respect. Tonga’s debut win is not just a milestone—it’s the spark that ignites a fierce and personal war within The Bloodline, one that promises to get uglier, faster, and more unpredictable in the weeks ahead. The Bloodline isn’t simply growing—it’s transforming into an unstoppable force.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Invests In Football: Ligue 1 To Be His Next Stop?

Tags: SmackdownTalla TongaWWE

RELATED News

Joey Swoll Fights Back: “You’re Not Going to Cancel Me” After Hulk Hogan Backlash
Liverpool’s Big Picture: Fire Alexander Isak And Add Rodrygo
Backlash Boils Over: Fans Demand WWE Cut Logan Paul After Controversial SmackDown Segment
SummerSlam Surprise: Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Team Up Shocks Fans
Dark Turn for Former WWE Star: “The Dumpster” Faces Trial Decision in Child Porn Case

LATEST NEWS

How Pilates Transforms Women’s Bodies: Insights from a Pilates Studio Owner on Why It Feels So Good
How India’s Semiconductor Mission Could Unlock Digital Sovereignty And Global Tech Leadership
Violence & Hunger Claim 18 Lives in Gaza as US Envoy Joins Protest for Hostages’ Release
Could US-Russia Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices To $80? Experts Weigh In On The Potential Surge
Rajesh Kumar’s Journey: From Stardom to ₹2 Crore Debt and a Powerful Comeback
Will RBI Cut Rates Before Diwali? SBI Predicts 25 Bps Slash To Boost Credit Growth
Tirupati Police Launch QR-Enabled Press Stickers To Verify Journalists
Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Imprisonment In Rape Case: Bengaluru Special Court Verdict
Why SBI Predicts Slow Credit Growth In Banks: Are Corporates Turning To Alternative Funding?
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?