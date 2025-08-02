Home > Sports > Novak Djokovic Invests In Football: Ligue 1 To Be His Next Stop?

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has become the latest investor owners at French Ligue 2 team Le Mans FC, in partnership with former Formula 1 champions Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen, in a high profile shakeup of the club’s ownership. Headed by Brazilian investment company OutField, and including Georgios Frangulis, CEO of OakBerry, the new consortium wants to inject the club with finances, branding, and sporting excellence to a club that is now on the way back up.

What about the club?

Named the “French Wrexham” after a celebrity backed resurgence from the fifth tier up to Ligue 2 in less than nine years, Le Mans is tapping into its racing heritage by combining football with motorsport heritage. Both Massa and Magnussen, who have been champion drivers, will likely establish that legacy in club branding and fan engagement while Djokovic will bring his renowned mental fortitude and elite mindset to the organization.

Le Mans president Thierry Gomez was clear on the strategic nature of the change: “What is unique about this fund is that it is made up of top level athletes…” and these investors “will help bridge football and motorsport: a unique asset of the Le Mans brand”. The club, celebrating its 40th birthday, is preparing to start a new Ligue 2 season on August 9, away to Guingamp.

Who are the other elites associated?

While the financial details are not public, Djokovic’s entry is merely one step in an ongoing trend of elite athletes branching into football ownership after Ryan Reynolds (Wrexham), Tom Brady (Birmingham) and Pierre Gasly (FC Versailles). Djokovic, actively competing at the highest level, and age 38, seems to be determined to tackle challenges beyond tennis providing himself as both a savvy investor and perhaps, a future advisor to the club. 

For Le Mans, the new star power and strategic vision can be groundbreaking, giving hope of a return to the top flight and a unique combination of sport, branding and international attraction.

