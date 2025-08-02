Home > Sports > Liverpool’s Big Picture: Fire Alexander Isak And Add Rodrygo

Liverpool’s Big Picture: Fire Alexander Isak And Add Rodrygo

Although Liverpool is still looking for a striker, they may now consider Rodrygo to be Plan B, or perhaps Plan A, if they are unable to sign Isak.

The choice to let Rodrygo go this season is one that Real Madrid is more than certain of.


Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 2, 2025 16:36:00 IST

Liverpool’s efforts to add to their attacking options hit a stumbling block this week when Newcastle United stepped in and rejected their £110 million bid for Alexander Isak after making the offer. Newcastle remain adamant on their £150 million valuation and Liverpool will soon decide whether to make a second offer. Alexander Isak, who is training alone at Real Sociedad, has expressed his desire to leave the club, however, Newcastle are unlikely to let him leave for Anfield unless their valuation is met.

Moving onto Rodrygo

In light of this, the Reds have moved quickly in their search for potential attacking options in the transfer market and turned their attention to Real Madrid’s winger Rodrygo.  Liverpool see Rodrygo as a reactive marquee signing as Diaz recently left for Bayern Munich in a £65 million transfer. Reports from several sources have stated that Liverpool have made informal contact with Rodrygo’s agents and, while personal terms have not been confirmed, it appears the winger has given a verbal thumbs up; valued approximately €90 million (£78 million).

Initially in the transfer window Liverpool spent big on Florian Wirtz in a British record fee followed by Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, with Hugo Ekitike also signed to strengthen depth in the front line.  With Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa departing expected, Arne Slot will want to find the right balance to Liverpool’s attack to continue challenging for a league title.

Real Madrid prepared to sell Rodrygo

Real Madrid is prepared to negotiate with Rodrygo sparingly used of late under new manager Xabi Alonso, contending a deal is now far more likely. Liverpool’s interest could also be viewed as a mental ploy against Real suggesting they are gearing up for a tug of war over talent or supremacy.

Liverpool are still pursuing a striker, but the fact is they may now rate Rodrygo as Plan B or maybe even Plan A should they remain firmly out of reach for Isak. With ongoing developments in manager Slot’s summer rebuild, a constantly evolving rebuild eclipsed by pacy flamboyance and clinical finishing, Liverpool’s revitalization is far from over.

Tags: Alexander IsakFootball Transfer NewsLiverpoolreal madridrodrygo











