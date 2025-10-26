On the final cut, New Zealander snatches Timbersports World Champ

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE STIHL TIMBERSPORTS INDIVIDUAL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH NEW ZEALAND'S JACK JORDAN WINNING ON THE FINAL EVENT WITH A PERSONAL BEST RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (STIHL TIMBERSPORTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – For news purposes only. No resales. No monetisation) UNDERHAND CHOP / JACK JORDAN (NEW ZEALAND) V BRAYDEN MEYER (AUSTRALIA) 1. VARIOUS OF MEYER WINNING THE UNDERHAND CHOP 12.97 SECONDS TO 14.72 SINGLE BUCK / JACK JORDAN (NEW ZEALAND) V BRAYDEN MEYER (AUSTRALIA) 2. VARIOUS OF JORDAN WINNING THE SINGLE BUCK 11.36 SECONDS TO 11.82 SPRINGBOARD / JACK JORDAN (NEW ZEALAND) V BRAYDEN MEYER (AUSTRALIA) 3. VARIOUS OF JORDAN WINNING THE SPRINGBOARD HEAT STOCKSAW / EMIL HANSSON (SWEDEN) V JACK JORDAN (NEW ZEALAND) 4. VARIOUS OF JORDAN WINNING THE STOCKSAW HEAT STANDING BLOCK CHOP / MATYAS KLIMA (CZECH REPUBLIC) V JACK JORDAN (NEW ZEALAND) 5. VARIOUS OF JORDAN WINNING THE STANDING BLOCK CHOP HEAT HOT SAW 6. SZYMON GROENWALD (POLAND / BRONZE MEDALLIST) SETTING A HOT SAW TIME OF 7.20 7. BRAYDEN MEYER (AUSTRALIA / SILVER MEDALLIST) SETTING A HOT SAW TIME OF 6.70 8. JACK JORDAN (NEW ZEALAND / GOLD MEDALLIST) / WITH MEYER WATCHING ON SPLIT SCREEN, SETTING A PERSONAL BEST HOT SAW TIME OF 6.30 PODIUM 9. VARIOUS OF JORDAN CELEBRATING ON PODIUM AND LISTENING TO NATIONAL ANTHEM 10. VARIOUS OF JORDAN, MEYER AND GROENWALD CELEBRATING WITH CHAMPAGNE 11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 2025 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS INDIVIDUAL WORLD CHAMPION, JACK JORDAN OF NEW ZEALAND, SAYING: “Yeah, it was tough all day. It was a dog fight all day, but I knew it was going to be. You know, leading up to this, I didn’t train too much on the chopping events. I just focused on the (inaudible) events and the three events I that I won today. So, really happy that all the training paid off and yeah, I come away with a gold.” STORY: The Stihl Timbersports Individual World Championship was decided on the final cut of the day when New Zealand’s Jack Jordan scored a personal best on the hot saw to snatch the title from Australia’s Brayden Meyer. Out of a total of six events, Jordan won three; the stock saw, single buck, and springboard events, while Meyer topped two; the underhand chop, and standing block chop. After they spilt the first five events, Jordan led Meyer by just one point, 64 to 63, meaning it would all come down to the sixth and final event, the hot saw. With only Jordan left to go, Meyer had the second-best time on the hot saw at 6.48 seconds. But on the final cut of the day, Jordan leapfrogged Meyer into second place in the event with a personal best time of 6.16 seconds, securing the gold medal. After it was all said and done, Jordan ended with 79 points to Meyer’s 75, with Szymon Groenwald of Poland coming in third on a distant 54 points. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

