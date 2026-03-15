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Home > Sports > PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info

BAN vs PAK: Let's check out the Predicted XI for both teams, along with the Head to Head, Pitch and Weather Report, along with the Live Streaming Details.

Ban vs PAk 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview (Image Credits:X)
Ban vs PAk 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 15, 2026 12:16:51 IST

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PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info

After two very one-sided meetings, the ODI series was tied 1-1, so the decider between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be decided by which batting team of either manages to handle the pressureand which succumbs to it once more. As the hosts, Bangladesh has to either enhance their performance or face risking another big loss.

At the Shere Bangla National Stadium the wicket offered consistent bounce and there was not much the unpredictability as has been a feature of past games. The fast bowlers at times got movement off the wicket while the spinners were barely able to turn the ball allowing the more confident batsman to play their shots freely.

Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan led the way for Pakistan who made good use of the opening conditions with a 103-run opening partnership in the second ODI. Pakistan later maintained their superiority with the contributions from Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan. Bangladesh’s reply however was lacklustre and eventually they were defeated by 128 runs.

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This loss further brought to light the ongoing batting problems of Bangladesh and showed the difficulties that the home side will have to deal with if they want to win the series in the last match.

BAN vs PAK: Weather Report

Friday in Dhaka is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 31°C. Humidity during the match is likely to range between 50 and 55 per cent.

BAN vs PAK: Head-to-Head

Bangladesh secured just their sixth-ever victory against Pakistan in the first ODI, while Pakistan have dominated historically, winning 35 of the 41 encounters between the two teams.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report

The Shere Bangla National Stadium offers a balanced pitch, as seen in both ODIs. The surface provides good bounce and pace, and the new ball is expected to swing early. As the game progresses, spinners can extract turn with the older, slower wicket. Bowling first could be advantageous, given the likelihood of dew affecting the second innings.

When and where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Be Played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be played on Sunday, March 15, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The match will start at 1:40 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan  Match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will not be televised live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

When Will The Toss For Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Be Held?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For Bangladesh vs Pakistan  Match?

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain.

BAN vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk), Saif Hassan, Najmul Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed.

Also Read: “Team India means victory…” – Jay Shah Makes Bold Claim After T20 World Cup Win, Compares current India team to Vintage Australia

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:16 PM IST
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PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info

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PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info

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PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info

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