“Team India means victory…” – Jay Shah Makes Bold Claim After T20 World Cup Win, Compares current India team to Vintage Australia

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, on Saturday hailed the dominance of the Indian team by putting it on par with the legendary Australian team sides of the past. According to him, the name Team India has now become synonymous with success in world cricket. Speaking on the phenomenal path of India, Shah remarked that based on the team’s recent performances, it has solidified itself as one of the most powerful forces in international cricket.

The Indian men’s cricket side recently made history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup championship, by overcoming the New Zealand national cricket team in the final, which was a one-sided affair in Ahmedabad. However, India’s glory is not limited only to the men’s team. Last month, the Indian women’s national cricket team, for the first time in their history, won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup championship, which was a landmark moment for the women’s sport of cricket in India.

Shah stated that these accomplishments are a demonstration of how Indian cricket is strengthening and becoming more consistent in both men’s and women’s formats. He also remarked that the bigger the base, the stronger the team, so the Indian women’s team victory has opened up yet another side of Indian cricket. Jay concluded his thoughts by saying that all in all, it further enhances the team’s standing as a major force in the world game.

Reflecting on India’s presence in the global game, Shah said during a private awards function, “Just as there was a time when Australia meant victory, today, Team India means victory. That has become the reality now.” Shah, who has served as the BCCI’s secretary before going to the ICC, was honoured for his exceptional contribution in the field of sports.

Shah dedicated the award to the athletes for their hard work on the field. “I would like to dedicate this award to all the athletes, especially the women athletes who are working hard on the field,” Shah said.

The ICC chief also congratulated Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for the Indian team’s triumph last week, and also praised all the semifinalists. “I want to congratulate Surya, Gautam Gambhir, and all the players of Team India. I also want to congratulate not just Team India, but also the South African team and the England team, who did not lose a single game before the knockout stage. “And finally, the finalist, the New Zealand cricket team, for the way they performed and worked hard on the field. Congratulations to them as well,” Shah said.

Shah also listed Indian cricket’s achievements since he took charge as the secretary of the BCCI in 2019. “From 2019, when I joined the BCCI, to 2026, in these seven years, Team India has won two Under-19 Men’s World Cups, two Under-19 Women’s World Cups, finished as runners-up in the WTC final once, runners-up in the ODI World Cup once, won two consecutive T20 World Cups, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. This is a huge achievement. I congratulate you all for that.

“I remember this because I have been following cricket since 1998, and as an administrator, I have been handling cricket since 2009.” Shah also advised the Indian team to keep working hard with the same zeal and passion that helped them achieve success in recent years.

“Through Gautam bhai, Surya, and this platform, I want to give a message to the entire team again. For me, in my seventeen years as an administrator, I’ve learned that it takes months to go from the top to the bottom, but it takes years to go from the bottom to the top. “For you (the players), you just have to sustain your performance; it’s relatively easy. So, work as hard as you have been, so that you keep receiving awards every year,” he said. “When I was in the BCCI, I had planned up until the 2028 Olympics. But then Surya took charge as captain, and I came to the ICC. “New people have come in my place at the BCCI. All of you together need to prepare for the 2030 & 2032 games, and you know where the 2036 Olympics will be held. So, prepare for that as well.”

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