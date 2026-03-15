NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I Online And On TV In India?

The South Africa national cricket team will look to get their revenge for the semi-final loss against New Zealand national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when the two teams clash in a five-match T20I series in which the first game will be played on Sunday, 15th March. Numerous players from both sides taking part in the world cup squad i. e. 8 from New Zealand and 3 from South Africa, have made the series even more thrilling and it promises to be a tight clash.

The Proteas had a rough time with their traveling plans after the tournament as their flight from India got delayed due to the airspace closure resulting from the war in West Asia between the United States and Israel against Iran. The South African team was one of the last teams to come back home after the West Indies cricket team as well as the disruption. Sunday is the date of the first T20I between New Zealand and South Africa. South Africa team will be captained by Keshav Maharaj as their front-line captain Aiden Markram being rested for the series. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner, their regular T20I skipper will lead New Zealand.







When and where will the New Zealand vs South Africa Match Be Played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be played on Sunday, March 15, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa Match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

When Will The Toss For New Zealand vs South Africa Match Be Held?

The toss for the New Zealand vs South Africa match will take place at 11:10 AM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For New Zealand vs South Africa Match?

New Zealand: Devon Conway(wicketkeeper), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (captain), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(wicketkeeper), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena.

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