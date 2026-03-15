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Home > Sports > Premier League Results: Max Dowman Makes History as Arsenal Go Nine Points Clear; Manchester City Slip Further, Chelsea Lose to Newcastle

Premier League Results: Max Dowman Makes History as Arsenal Go Nine Points Clear; Manchester City Slip Further, Chelsea Lose to Newcastle

Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a 2–0 victory over Everton, with 16-year-old star Max Dowman playing a key role. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City dropped points after drawing with West Ham United. Elsewhere, Chelsea were beaten at home by Newcastle Unite

Max Dowman. The youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League. (Image Credits:X)
Max Dowman. The youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League. (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 15, 2026 08:57:50 IST

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Premier League Results: Max Dowman Makes History as Arsenal Go Nine Points Clear; Manchester City Slip Further, Chelsea Lose to Newcastle

Arsenal’s continuing great form was further shown by their 2-0 win over Everton. It is a feature of this game that Max Dowman, the young player from Arsenal, performed extremely well, naturally stealing all the headlines in such a historic feat for a teenager in the Premier League. The 16-year-old midfielder enters the record books as the youngest player to score in the Premier League, having made it at 16 years and 73 days. His goal was the culmination of a stunning late cameo that not only secured for Arsenal the vital points in the championship but also threw them into the bright spotlight as contenders for the trophy.

Over the course of the game, Everton mainly focused on defending, and they quite effectively managed to prevent Arsenal from reaching the net. The goal that opened the scoring arrived in the final moments when Dowman swung in a fiery cross from the right. Pickford, the Everton goalkeeper, couldn’t handle the cross properly, and the ball kept bouncing from one side of the goal area to the other until Gyokeres, in a very close range, was able to score and put Arsenal ahead.

In the final seconds of the game, on top of a stellar effort till then, Dowman put an end to all doubts by scoring a magnificent solo goal. Once Everton had brought their goalkeeper forward for a corner as a last-ditch effort to score, the ball was cleared, and Dowman picked it up at the halfway line. Having passed two defenders with his dribbling, he then coolly placed the ball into an unguarded net that sealed an unforgettable event in his young footballing life.

Manchester City drew with West Ham United

The result was a lot more dramatic when second-placed Manchester City were held to a 11 draw by West Ham United. City had taken the lead through Bernardo Silva, but Konstantinos Mavropanos came up with header from a corner to equalise. As City dropped points, Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table became nine points, which makes them even more likely to win their first league title since 2004.

Newcastle won against Chelsea

In other news, Newcastle United won against Chelsea by goal from Anthony Gordon, who scored very early in the game. Burnley, on the other hand, continued their slide with goalless draw at home to AFC Bournemouth and, if anything, their point from the sacrebleu game has only reminded them of their plight. 



Other Results

Burnley tied 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth and has become near-relegated. They are 8 points behind the safety zone with only 8 matches left.

Brighton & Hove Albion won over Sunderland with a 1-0 score after a bizarre goal by Yankuba Minteh, whose cross unintentionally ended up in the net.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB’s Jitesh Sharma Chooses This Wicketkeeper Over MS Dhoni As Greatest Of All Time | Watch Video

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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Tags: ArsenalchelseaeplEvertonManchester CityMax DowmanNewcastlepremier league

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Premier League Results: Max Dowman Makes History as Arsenal Go Nine Points Clear; Manchester City Slip Further, Chelsea Lose to Newcastle

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Premier League Results: Max Dowman Makes History as Arsenal Go Nine Points Clear; Manchester City Slip Further, Chelsea Lose to Newcastle
Premier League Results: Max Dowman Makes History as Arsenal Go Nine Points Clear; Manchester City Slip Further, Chelsea Lose to Newcastle
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