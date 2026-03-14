IPL 2026: RCB’s Jitesh Sharma Chooses This Wicketkeeper Over MS Dhoni As Greatest Of All Time | Watch Video

Jitesh Sharma, in a This or That challenge video, picked Adam Gilchrist over MS Dhoni when it came to the best wicketkeeper of all time. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper batter for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was among the headlines for his statement as he snubbed the Indian great and picked Gilchrist over him. Jitesh’s admiration and love for the Aussie keeper were evident as he stuck with him over multiple greats of the game. The moment he heard Gilchrist’s name, the right-handed batter stuck with him over players like Mark Boucher, Ab de Villiers, and MS Dhoni.

Watch: Jitesh Sharma Picks Gilchrist As Best Wicketkeeper Of All Time







The This or That challenge has been a regular feature among cricketers and even presenters of the game. There have been multiple occasions where people have struggled to choose between two players. However, in this video, with Jitesh Sharma, it seemed like he had made up his mind even before the cameras started rolling.

One of his most controversial picks from the video came when he picked Indian teammate, KL Rahul, over Kumar Sangakkara. While Rahul has improved highly behind the stumps in recent times, many believe that Sangakkara was one of the finest when it came to keeping wickets.

Similarly, his choice of Adam Gilchrist as the best wicketkeeper raised a few eyebrows as well. While the Aussie great was responsible for revolutionising batting in tests, he certainly was not the best when it came to performances behind the stumps.

What makes Gilchrist the best?

According to Jitesh Sharma, what makes Adam Gilchrist the greatest is his attacking intent while batting. The Indian wicketkeeper talked about how he watches him play when sitting alone and admires his batting a lot. “I think he was the keeper who showed the importance of keeping and the fact that a keeper plays attacking shots. He had turned an era in that direction at that time, which is why I’m very fascinated by him. I am a big fan of his way of batting and keeping, and I feel very happy when I sit alone and see him play,” Jitesh said.

Jitesh Sharma to play a big role in RCB’s title defence

Jitesh Sharma was named the second-in-command as RCB went on to win their first IPL title in 2025. The wicketkeeper batter was the deputy to Rajat Patidar and even led the side in his absence. The 32-year-old would have his task cut out as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to become only the third team after the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to defend their title.

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