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Home > Sports > IPL 2026 | “He’s Firing”: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant For Upcoming Season

IPL 2026 | “He’s Firing”: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant For Upcoming Season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer believes that skipper Rishabh Pant will bounce back strongly in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

Rishabh Pant in New LSG Threads (Image Credits:X)
Rishabh Pant in New LSG Threads (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 14, 2026 22:52:03 IST

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IPL 2026 | “He’s Firing”: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant For Upcoming Season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has put his weight behind wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and said that aggressive left-handed batter will bounce back stronger in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant has been working hard and has been sweating it out in nets. In some of the recent videos that went viral on social media, the wicket-keeper batter was also seen training under Yuvraj Singh’s guidance. 

“He’ll be ready to go. He’s training at the moment. We’ve got a camp going on at the moment, so I’ll see him in a couple of days. He’s firing, and as I said, with all champions, they don’t stay down for long. His last game last year in the IPL, we saw how brilliant he can be, so that’s our expectation for him this year,” Langer told ESPNCricinfo.

Rishabh Pant hasn’t played competitive cricket since suffering a side strain while batting on the eve of India’s ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara in January.

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Rishabh Pant’s Run in Last IPL Edition

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had a forgettable run during the 2025 edition of the IPL as he just scored 269 runs in 14 matches. LSG too had a dismal run as they failed to make it to the playoffs after finishing at seven in the points. While Pant went through a lean patch, he scored 118 in LSG’s final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

Rishabh Pant Training With Yuvraj Singh

Rishabh Pant was spotted spending time in the nets under Yuvraj Singh’s guidance. The two got together last week in Mumbai, where Yuvraj, who was recently seen working with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, is understood to have focused on both skills and temperament aspects of Pant’s game.

The left-handed batter is is in Chennai this week for the franchise’s pre-season camp before heading to Lucknow, where the main camp will be held.

LSG will begin the IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1 at home and will then play Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5 away from home. The side will then travel to Kolkata for another away fixture against the Knight Riders on April 9 and will end the first phase against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12. 

Also Read: ‘We Are Fire And Fire’: Sanju Samson Reveals Secret Behind Opening Partnership With Abhishek Sharma After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 10:52 PM IST
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IPL 2026 | “He’s Firing”: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant For Upcoming Season
IPL 2026 | “He’s Firing”: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant For Upcoming Season
IPL 2026 | “He’s Firing”: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant For Upcoming Season
IPL 2026 | “He’s Firing”: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant For Upcoming Season

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