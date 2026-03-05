Pakistan Cricketer Penalized for Misbehavior with Female Staff During T20 World Cup 2026

A member of the Pakistan Cricket Team has been fined following an incident involving inappropriate behaviour towards a female hotel staff member in Kandy, according to a report by Telecom Asia Sport. This comes shortly after Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, where they failed to advance beyond the Super 8 stage.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred ahead of Pakistan’s final Super 8s match against Sri Lanka. The player is said to have behaved inappropriately with a female housekeeping staff member at the team hotel. The staff member raised the alarm, prompting hotel employees to step in and control the situation.

Team Manager Apologised to Hotel management

The matter was reported to Pakistan team manager Naveed Cheema, who apologised to the hotel management on behalf of the player and imposed a fine for misconduct. Senior officials at the Golden Crown Hotel reportedly demanded strict action, and while the fine temporarily resolved the issue, the report indicates that further disciplinary measures are likely. The cricketer’s identity has not been disclosed, but he is expected to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) upon returning home, where additional penalties could be imposed.

Pakistan endured a frustrating campaign in the T20 World Cup, missing the semifinals due to net run rate. The team returned to Pakistan in batches on March 1 and 2. This latest incident again brings attention to off-field behaviour during overseas tours, highlighting ongoing concerns about player conduct.

Off-field issues have been a recurring problem for the Pakistan team. Last year, young batter Haider Ali was arrested by Greater Manchester Police during a Pakistan Shaheens tour of England over rape allegations. He was later released due to insufficient evidence. In another earlier case, team masseur Malang Ali was fined for misconduct involving a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia.

This latest episode underscores the importance of discipline and professionalism for players representing their country abroad. The PCB is expected to take a closer look at such matters to ensure strict adherence to conduct codes, both on and off the field. It also serves as a reminder of the scrutiny teams face during international tours, where off-field incidents can attract as much attention as on-field performance.

The combination of Pakistan’s on-field struggles and these off-field controversies continues to raise questions about the team’s overall management and player accountability during international tournaments.

