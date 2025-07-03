Pakistan Hockey Team To Travel To India? Fact Check

Well! The Indian Sports Ministry has confirmed that Pakistan men’s hockey team will be allowed to travel to India for the Asia Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7.

According to a senior official, Pakistan is also expected to participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup and other upcoming events in India on July 3, including the Junior World Cup of Shooting and the World Para-Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

Ministry Cites Olympic Charter and Global Sports Norms

A senior ministry source clarified that India does not oppose participation of any country in multinational events hosted on Indian soil.

“We are not against any team competing in India in a multinational competition. But bilateral is different,” the official stated. The source further added, “International sports demand that we cannot back out of competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war, but they show up at multinational events.”

Event Scheduled In New Delhi

With the ministry’s clearance, Pakistan will now be able to send athletes for the Junior Shooting World Cup and the World Para-Athletics Championships, both scheduled in New Delhi between September and October.

The ministry has emphasized that obstructing any nation’s participation in such events can jeopardize India’s future hosting rights, as per international sporting norms. Multinational tournaments are governed by global bodies, and host countries are expected to ensure equal participation for all qualified teams.

When questioned about the possibility of India playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament, the ministry source said, “The BCCI is yet to reach out to the ministry on this.” While India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, they continue to face off in global and continental tournaments.

Must Read: Virat Kohli Skips From The List Of World Best Test XI, Check The Entire Team