Virat Kohli Skipped From The List Of World Best Test XI, Check The Entire Team

As Wisden announced the World Best Test XI players’ performances in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle excludes Indian Crickter Virat Kohli. Informing that Kohli recently announced his retirement from test cricket.

Wisden picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Duckett as the opening batters. Jaiswal emerged as one of the top run-scorers in the current WTC cycle, scoring 1903 runs in 20 matches at an average of 52.56, including five centuries and ten fifties.

World Best Test XI List

Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Harry Brook, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Matt Henry, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Lyon.

Joe Root At 4, Rishabh Pant At 6

Joe Root slotted in at number four, continuing to showcase the solid form that has kept him among the best in Test cricket. Just behind him, Harry Brook earned his place at number five, thanks to his 1620 runs in 19 Tests at a remarkable average of 50.62. Steve Smith also featured in the line-up, bringing his trademark consistency to the middle order. At number six, Rishabh Pant made the cut following his memorable twin centuries against England at Leeds, reaffirming his status as India’s premier wicket-keeper batter.

Jadeja balanced bat and ball brilliantly, scoring 700 runs at an average of 31.81 and claiming 56 wickets at 26.08 in 16 Tests.

