Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Probable Playing XI

Karachi Region Whites will lock horns with Abbottabad Region in the final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar on Wednesday. The two sides ended at the helm in the points table in their respective groups. While Karachi Whites won two out of the four matches and had two matches washed out making a total of 6 points.

Abbottabad played four matches and won three while lost one ending the Group stage with 6 points.

Weather Report

According to reports, there are chances of rain at the time of the final and playing the spoilsport. The National T20 Cup 2026 has been marred with rain with a number of matches including the second semi-final getting washed out.

Pitch Report

The matches in National T20 Cup 2026 have generally been high-scoring ones barring a couple of games. The fans can expect another high-voltage drama when the two sides come face to face in the title clash.

Head to head

In the last two matches, both the sides have won game each. While Abbottabad defeated Karachi Whites by 6 wickets in December 2023, Karachi won by 9 runs a week later.

Players to watch out for

Saud Shakeel has scored 216 runs at a strike-rate of 145.94 in 9 matches in the format. Abdullah Fazal is another batter who has struck runs 189 runs and has been dismissed just once in four matches. He has been striking at a strike rate of 167.25. Talking about Abbottabad batters, Kamran Ghulam has 388 runs in 10 matches in the format.

In bowling, Karachi’s Mohammad Umar has picked 13 wickets in the last 7 T20 matches while Shahab Khan has 19 scalps to his name in 10 matches.

Probable Playing XI:

Karachi Region Whites: Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel (c), Shan Masood, Omair Yousuf, Khawaja Nafay, Haroon Arshad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Umar, Mir Hamza, Saqib Khan

Abbottabad Region: Arshad Iqbal, Khalid Usman, Shahab Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman (c),

Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Afaq Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Shahzaib Khan

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