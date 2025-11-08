LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

Pakistan's Olympic cricket aspirations would be hanging by a very slender thread. The issue of fairness, representation, and cricket's global outreach which gets more pressing with the approaching 2028 Los Angeles Games has already begun.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 14:17:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has put forward a qualification system based on regions for the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics in 2028, which means that the best ranks teams from every continent will get a direct ticket to the event. With this system, the six teams will take part in both the men’s and women’s T20 events, including the host country (USA) and the best ranked team from Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa. The Indian national cricket team is the strongest candidate to be the Asian representative because of its top position in the rankings, while Pakistan will have to fight hard against being excluded from LA 2028 unless the quota or further qualifiers are modified.

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, But Why?

The move represents a significant disadvantage for Pakistan. Although they have a strong cricketing heritage and good global rankings, the continental qualification model has almost closed the door on their entry into the Olympics unless they finish at the top of their region (Asia). India is a strong team in Asia ranked higher than Pakistan, so the latter will require either a change in the format or to win the last spot in a global qualifier. The potential non participation is particularly striking considering the historical rivalry between India and Pakistan and the substantial audience that such a game would draw at the Olympics.

 ICC’s Rule Puts Pakistan’s Team In Danger 

Besides, the new ruling has already led to protests by Pakistan, New Zealand, and some other full member countries who argue that while the new model is good for continent representation, it is at the same time likely to deny the top traditional teams access to the game. The ICC is likely to come up with a final decision on the model shortly, but unless amendments are made or additional places allocated, Pakistan’s Olympic cricket aspirations would be hanging by a very slender thread. The issue of fairness, representation, and cricket’s global outreach which gets more pressing with the approaching 2028 Los Angeles Games has already begun.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Injured Again? India A Skipper Retires Hurt After Series of Painful Blows In Match vs South Africa A

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 2:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2028 Los Angeles Olympicsicc cricket olympics 2028 rulesicc olympic qualification rulesIND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025pakistanPakistan 2028 Los Angeles OlympicPakistan 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Rulepakistan 2028 olympicsPakistan cricket newspakistan cricket team olympics 2028pakistan misses olympics

RELATED News

Rishabh Pant Injured Again? India A Skipper Retires Hurt After Series of Painful Blows In Match vs South Africa A

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

Watch: Pakistan’s Abbas Afridi Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over At Hong Kong Sixes 2025

RCB Ownership Race Heats Up: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath Joins The Auction Battle As Billionaires Line Up To Acquire IPL Team

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Woman Exposes Rapido Driver’s Fake App Scam Inflating Fares, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

US Woman Throws Hot Coffee At McDonald’s Worker Over Delayed Order, Video Goes Viral

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

‘No More Talks’, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Draws Red Line With Afghanistan

Tribute to Cow Protectors on 7th November at Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025

Who Is Tatiana Teppoeva? The Ex-Microsoft Leader Who Turned Her Layoff Into A Launchpad For Success

Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies From Suffocation After Accidentally Locking Herself Inside Closet

IPO Market 2025: From Pine Labs to EdTech Giant PhysicsWallah- The Lineup That Is Turning Heads of Investors; Check Key Details

Globe Trotter: How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu? The Number Will Shock You!

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger
Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger
Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger
Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

QUICK LINKS