Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has put forward a qualification system based on regions for the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics in 2028, which means that the best ranks teams from every continent will get a direct ticket to the event. With this system, the six teams will take part in both the men’s and women’s T20 events, including the host country (USA) and the best ranked team from Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa. The Indian national cricket team is the strongest candidate to be the Asian representative because of its top position in the rankings, while Pakistan will have to fight hard against being excluded from LA 2028 unless the quota or further qualifiers are modified.

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, But Why?

The move represents a significant disadvantage for Pakistan. Although they have a strong cricketing heritage and good global rankings, the continental qualification model has almost closed the door on their entry into the Olympics unless they finish at the top of their region (Asia). India is a strong team in Asia ranked higher than Pakistan, so the latter will require either a change in the format or to win the last spot in a global qualifier. The potential non participation is particularly striking considering the historical rivalry between India and Pakistan and the substantial audience that such a game would draw at the Olympics.

ICC’s Rule Puts Pakistan’s Team In Danger

Besides, the new ruling has already led to protests by Pakistan, New Zealand, and some other full member countries who argue that while the new model is good for continent representation, it is at the same time likely to deny the top traditional teams access to the game. The ICC is likely to come up with a final decision on the model shortly, but unless amendments are made or additional places allocated, Pakistan’s Olympic cricket aspirations would be hanging by a very slender thread. The issue of fairness, representation, and cricket’s global outreach which gets more pressing with the approaching 2028 Los Angeles Games has already begun.

