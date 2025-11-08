LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rishabh Pant Injured Again? India A Skipper Retires Hurt After Series of Painful Blows In Match vs South Africa A

India A currently lead the Test by some 150 runs, and losing their skipper and wicket keeper batter at this stage adds pressure on the batting line up to consolidate.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 11:32:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

On the third day of the 2nd unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, Pant retired hurt after absorbing multiple blows to his body while batting. The India A captain, making his comeback after a lengthy layoff, was struck first on the helmet while attempting an audacious reverse hook. Shortly afterwards, he was hit on his left arm during a pull shot and then finally on his abdomen. Despite on field medical attention by the team physio on each occasion, Pant opted to retire hurt, having scored 17 runs off 22 balls before halting his innings.

What Is Rishabh Pant’s Injury In India A vs South Africa A?

This injury setback is particularly worrying considering Pant’s recent return to form and fitness. Earlier in the series, he had scored 24 in the first innings before being dismissed and was expected to feature in India’s upcoming Test series against South Africa. His decision to retire hurt mid innings reflects both the severity of the impacts and the concern about aggravating any lingering vulnerabilities. For a team management aiming to ease him back into full red-ball duties, this incident prompts additional caution.

Rishabh Pant In India A vs South Africa A

From a broader perspective, Pant’s early exit has implications beyond just this match. India A currently lead the Test by some 150 runs, and losing their skipper and wicket keeper batter at this stage adds pressure on the batting line up to consolidate. Moreover, it serves as a timely reminder of the risks of elite players returning from injury facing high intensity competition. Going forward, Pant’s recovery and availability for the senior national side will likely be monitored closely ahead of India’s home Test series, where reliability and fitness will be key.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 11:32 AM IST
