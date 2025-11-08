The T20I series finale between India and Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, is now uncertain due to rain which might affect the match. On the one hand, thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecasted at the time and fans worry if the match will be totally played or not. Currently, India is at the top 2-1 and if nothing happens because of rain then India will be declared the winner of the series. On the other hand, Australia is trying really hard not to lose the series and therefore they are praying for some light to be able to play their way to victory.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

In case of rain, the result will be that India is the one who will benefit the most, either by playing a limited overs match or a complete washout. They enter the decider game with a 2-1 lead and thus a no result or very few overs played will go in their favour. The weather forecast has already given a warning that there will be thunderstorms and heavy rains during the hours of the game. Australia’s opportunity to push for a long contest is really small now, they have to win outright and then they can tie the series, thus they are very much dependent on ideal weather and at the same time performing under pressure.

In a situation where the rain stops but the overs are reduced, the team that adapts the quickest will reap the benefits. India’s recent form, notwithstanding any disturbance due to weather, gives them assurance. With Australia struggling with some inconsistencies, particularly in specific areas, a shortened match will arguably be even more in India’s favour. However, if Australia manages to bring the rain before the rain and utilizes their home advantage at The Gabba, then they can certainly change the story. Ultimately, if the rain washes out the match, India will secure the series, if limited overs are played it still tilts the scales in India’s favour; only an outright win by Australia changes the scenario.

