LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

The weather forecast has already given a warning that there will be thunderstorms and heavy rains during the hours of the game. With Australia struggling with some inconsistencies, particularly in specific areas, a shortened match will arguably be even more in India's favour.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 10:01:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

The T20I series finale between India and Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, is now uncertain due to rain which might affect the match. On the one hand, thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecasted at the time and fans worry if the match will be totally played or not. Currently, India is at the top 2-1 and if nothing happens because of rain then India will be declared the winner of the series. On the other hand, Australia is trying really hard not to lose the series and therefore they are praying for some light to be able to play their way to victory. 

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

In case of rain, the result will be that India is the one who will benefit the most, either by playing a limited overs match or a complete washout. They enter the decider game with a 2-1 lead and thus a no result or very few overs played will go in their favour. The weather forecast has already given a warning that there will be thunderstorms and heavy rains during the hours of the game. Australia’s opportunity to push for a long contest is really small now, they have to win outright and then they can tie the series, thus they are very much dependent on ideal weather and at the same time performing under pressure.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

In a situation where the rain stops but the overs are reduced, the team that adapts the quickest will reap the benefits. India’s recent form, notwithstanding any disturbance due to weather, gives them assurance. With Australia struggling with some inconsistencies, particularly in specific areas, a shortened match will arguably be even more in India’s favour. However, if Australia manages to bring the rain before the rain and utilizes their home advantage at The Gabba, then they can certainly change the story. Ultimately, if the rain washes out the match, India will secure the series, if limited overs are played it still tilts the scales in India’s favour; only an outright win by Australia changes the scenario.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 10:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brisbane weather reportIND vs AUS 5th T20IIND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather ReportIND vs AUS 5th T20I Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The MatchIND Vs AUS Live scoreIndia vs Australiaindia vs australia 5th t20india vs australia 5th t20 weatherwho will win if rain stops play

RELATED News

Watch: Pakistan’s Abbas Afridi Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over At Hong Kong Sixes 2025

RCB Ownership Race Heats Up: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath Joins The Auction Battle As Billionaires Line Up To Acquire IPL Team

Who Is Ryan Williams? Footballer Gives Up Australian Citizenship Just To Play For India, Here’s When He Debuts

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India Win Thriller by 2 Runs (DLS) in Rain-Hit Opener

LATEST NEWS

“Vivek Ramaswamy Will Be A…”: U.S. President Donald Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

US Visa Applicants Face New Barriers, Check What’s New

India On The Fast Track: PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains- See Routes And Timings

Anushka Sharma Set For Powerful Comeback? ‘Chakda Xpress’ Release Buzz Hints At Her Grand Return To The Screen

US Shutdown Disrupts Travel: ‘Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, 20% Plane Cuts’, Warns Trump Administration

Fact Check: Tata Motors’ ₹59,000 Motorcycle Is a Viral Hoax, Here’s the Real Story Behind The Buzz

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

Bihar Polls 2025: Amit Shah Warns Against Riots If Shahabuddin’s Son Wins In Bhagalpur

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

Jaipur School Horror: 9 Year Old Dies After Being Bullied, Family Alleges Sexual Remarks

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

QUICK LINKS