Rain is forecasted to have a major impact on the weather predictions for the fifth and final T20 International match between the Indian cricket team and the Australian cricket team at The Gabba, Brisbane, on November 8, 2025.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

The weather report suggests that the likelihood of rain to occur is extremely high (around 79%) and there will be complete cloud coverage (99%) over the stadium during the match. It is predicted that thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon with very little chance of light rains persisting till night. These circumstances are particularly worrisome as the opening match of this series had already been canceled because of the rain, and now one more rain interruption could make India the winner of the series. Local sources point out that although the temperature will reach about 29 °C or even 32 °C during the day, the main trouble will be from the free sky and rain probability in the period of early afternoon to late evening, which covers most of the game. Moreover, changing wind conditions (13-19 km/h) contribute to the uncertainty. It is also very critical, that some sources consider a rain-interrupted match would be advantageous for India since they are already leading the series and a no result is in their favor.

On the surface, The Gabba has had a historic reputation for good pace and carry off the mat thereby promoting teams that opt for batting first. However, the weather could either lower the number of overs or result in delays thereby changing the strategic aspect of the game. The major question that arises for both the audience and the teams is whether the weather will turn out to be the uninvited ‘fifth player’ on the ground, possibly taking the cricket itself out of the picture.

