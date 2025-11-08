LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

The fifth T20I between India and Australia at The Gabba is in jeopardy due to rain, which has already been forecasted to occur in the form of heavy showers along with thunderstorms right through the match. Nevertheless, the possibility of rain impacting play and even deciding the series winner still looms large over the series.

Team India. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
Team India. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 09:03:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

Rain is forecasted to have a major impact on the weather predictions for the fifth and final T20 International match between the Indian cricket team and the Australian cricket team at The Gabba, Brisbane, on November 8, 2025.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

The weather report suggests that the likelihood of rain to occur is extremely high (around 79%) and there will be complete cloud coverage (99%) over the stadium during the match. It is predicted that thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon with very little chance of light rains persisting till night. These circumstances are particularly worrisome as the opening match of this series had already been canceled because of the rain, and now one more rain interruption could make India the winner of the series. Local sources point out that although the temperature will reach about 29 °C or even 32 °C during the day, the main trouble will be from the free sky and rain probability in the period of early afternoon to late evening, which covers most of the game. Moreover, changing wind conditions (13-19 km/h) contribute to the uncertainty. It is also very critical, that some sources consider a rain-interrupted match would be advantageous for India since they are already leading the series and a no result is in their favor. 

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

On the surface, The Gabba has had a historic reputation for good pace and carry off the mat thereby promoting teams that opt for batting first. However, the weather could either lower the number of overs or result in delays thereby changing the strategic aspect of the game. The major question that arises for both the audience and the teams is whether the weather will turn out to be the uninvited ‘fifth player’ on the ground, possibly taking the cricket itself out of the picture.

Also Read: Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 9:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brisbane T20 live updatesBrisbane weather reporthome-hero-pos-4IND vs AUS 5th T20 BrisbaneIND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather ReportIndia vs Australia 5th T20IIndia vs Australia weather updaterain may spoil India vs Australia match

RELATED News

RCB Ownership Race Heats Up: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath Joins The Auction Battle As Billionaires Line Up To Acquire IPL Team

Who Is Ryan Williams? Footballer Gives Up Australian Citizenship Just To Play For India, Here’s When He Debuts

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India Win Thriller by 2 Runs (DLS) in Rain-Hit Opener

Who Is Jahanara Alam? Bangladesh Cricketer Makes Explosive Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Former Selector, Reveals He Enquired About Her ‘Periods’

LATEST NEWS

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

Jaipur School Horror: 9 Year Old Dies After Being Bullied, Family Alleges Sexual Remarks

Delhi Airport Flight Operations Gradually Recover After 36-Hour ATC Glitch

Trump Gives Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil Rules Amid EU Tensions

PM Modi’s Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today, Check Routes

Trump Issues Big Statement, Says No US Government Official Will Attend G20 Summit In South Africa, Here’s Why

Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

3I/ATLAS Image Revealed By Japanese Space Agency? Interstellar Comet’s Alleged Visual Sparks Worldwide Curiosity

Who Was James Watson? Man Who Helped Discover Structure Of DNA, Dies At 97

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

QUICK LINKS