LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi made an unexpected appearance at the ICC headquarters in Dubai amid an ongoing dispute over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy handover. India won the tournament but has still not received the trophy, which remains with the ACC. The BCCI is now formally raising the issue.

Mohsin Naqvi attends ICC meeting as BCCI pushes for Asia Cup trophy handover after India’s win; dispute intensifies amid tensions. Photo: X.
Mohsin Naqvi attends ICC meeting as BCCI pushes for Asia Cup trophy handover after India’s win; dispute intensifies amid tensions. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 7, 2025 15:44:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi arrived at the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai on Friday to attend a crucial meeting where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to raise the issue of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy handover.

India won the Asia Cup on September 28, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the eight-team tournament. However, the Indian team has still not received the championship trophy, which remains at the ACC headquarters.

The controversy deepened after the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Throughout the tournament, Naqvi made several social media posts critical of India, amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Mohsin Naqvi Makes Surprise Appearance At ICC Headquarters

According to Cricbuzz, Naqvi has previously skipped several ICC gatherings, including the annual conference in Singapore in July. This history led to speculation that he might also miss Friday’s meeting, where BCCI was expected to formally raise the trophy dispute.

Despite this, Naqvi made a surprise appearance at the ICC headquarters. The meeting is expected to include serious discussions on the matter, with a resolution likely to follow.

Also Read: Who Is Jahanara Alam? Bangladesh Cricketer Makes Explosive Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Former Selector, Reveals He Enquired About Her ‘Periods’

BCCI is being represented in the meeting by its secretary, Devajit Saikia. He has consistently voiced concerns over the withheld trophy, alleging that standard presentation protocols were not followed.

“Ten days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson, requesting that he hand over the trophy to the BCCI at the earliest. However, to this day, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day,” Saikia told ANI earlier.

“If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. We will raise our grievance before the apex body of international cricket. I am sure ICC will do justice and help India get the trophy at the earliest,” he added.

Asia Cup Trophy And Presentation Controversy

The final match saw an unexpected delay in the presentation ceremony, which extended nearly an hour after the last ball.

Despite India’s victory, the team walked away without the trophy after Naqvi reportedly refused to change his stance over presenting it.

The ICC meeting is expected to deliberate on the issue and work toward resolving the standoff. Both cricket boards await the outcome, as the trophy dispute continues to cast a shadow over one of the region’s most watched cricket tournaments.

Also Read: Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias ‘Just an Excuse’

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 3:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asia cup 2025bcciCricket newsMohsin Naqvisports news

RELATED News

Who Is Jahanara Alam? Bangladesh Cricketer Makes Explosive Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Former Selector, Reveals He Enquired About Her ‘Periods’

IND VS PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Pakistan match live cricket web telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

WPL 2026: From Smriti Mandhana to Shreyanka Patil, Full List of RCB Retained and Released Players Out

Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias ‘Just an Excuse’

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: India Defeats Australia By 48 Runs

LATEST NEWS

NEW iPHONE REVEALED: Apple Stuns Fans With Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro – Drops A Color Bomb, Reinvents Luxury Smartphone Appeal!

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

Massive Security Breach: British National Flees IGI Airport Immigration Area After Deportation Order Despite Heavy Security

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 55 lakh, What We Know

China Launches Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier ‘Fujian’, Overtakes India, UK And Italy In Naval Power Race | What To Know

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

Against All Odds: Two Women Tie The Knot In Bengal’s Sundarbans

What Role Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Playing In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter?’ New Poster Drops A BIG Hint, Internet Is Amused

PoK On The Brink, Gen Z Students Launch Nepal-Style Revolt Against Pakistan Government, Streets Erupt In Rage

Baba Bageshwar Begins 10-Day Sanatan Hindu Unity Padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan Promoting Peace and Harmony

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover
Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover
Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover
Asia Cup Trophy Row Heats Up, Mohsin Naqvi Reaches ICC Headquarters, BCCI Pushes For Immediate Trophy Handover

QUICK LINKS