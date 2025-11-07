Who Is Jahanara Alam? Bangladesh Cricketer Makes Explosive Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Former Selector, Reveals He Enquired About Her ‘Periods’

This has been brought out by a shocking revelation by Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam who has accused a former cricketer of sexual harassment. Alam, who has been on a mental health leave, has made claims that the management of the national team had made indecent proposals to her at the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Jahanara Alam Reveals Indecent Proposals from Former BCB Officials

Cricbuzz reports that the former pace bowler Manjurul Islam, the women’s team selector and manager, did not allow her to flourish because she was not prepared to accept his indecent proposal.

“I encountered some occasions (indecent proposal), not just once. Admittedly, when we are engaged with the team we are unable to raise a voice regarding numerous things, which we may desire to raise. Speaking of your bread and butter, when people know you by name, you can say or object many things even when you like to, you see,” Jahanara addressed the Riasat Azim YouTube channel on Thursday.

Jahanara alleged that the late Towhid Mahmud had also made advances to her through one of the BCB employees, Sarfaraz Babu. She also added that the head of women committee in the past, Nadel Chowdhury did not rebuke the actions of Manjurul being harassed but the chief executive officer of BCB, Nizamuddin Chowdhury did not listen to her complaints.

Towhid Bhai contacted me in 2021 via Babu Bhai (Coordinator Sarfaraz Babu). I have mentioned this a number of times. I do not know why they were out of order with me. I made my best to remain silent and concentrate on cricket. But when I politely evaded the proposal, Manju Bhai started to humiliate and offend me the same day after that,” Jahanara said.

“Towhid Bhai did not talk to me at all, he only sent Babu Bhai to talk to me. In approximately a year and a half, I wrote an Observation Letter to the CEO, as such, narrating all that. Babu Bhai had said to me that I should look after Towhid Sir, but I said, he is the in-charge, what should I look after? I made it seem as I did not know the proposal. I am telling you all this in order that other girls can also defend themselves in the same way. This was when bad behaviour of Manju Bhai began.

She stated that the 2022 world cup proposal was seconded by Manju Bhai. “I made up my mind to make the BCB aware of all the happenings during the last one and a half year. I told Nadel Sir, a couple of times — he could give me a temporary remedy, but in a little time things returned to the usual. I even informed the CEO.”

In reference to one of these incidents, which happened in New Zealand, she told me, “As we were bowling at our pre-camp, he approached me and touched me on the shoulder. He was used to drawing girls near him and hugging them to his chest and whispering around the ears. We were avoiding him, even in hand shakes after the matches, we would shake our hands without necessarily going close to him as he could drag us in. We used to taunt each other, and say, He is coming, he will give us another hug.”

As soon as he approached me, she added, he took my hand, his arm on my shoulder, and beering my ear, he told me, How many days has your period? He was already aware because physios trace the cycles of the track players due to health purposes according to the ICC value. I do not understand why such information was required by a manager or a selector. He answered me, when I said, Five days, Five days? It should’ve ended yesterday. Tell me when your time is over, I have to see after my side as well. A moment ago I just looked at him and said, ‘Bhaiya, I did not understand, sorry, I did not understand.’

Manjurul Islam Denies Harassment Allegations by Jahanara Alam

Manjurul has denied all the allegations according to Cricbuzz. “What shall I say other than call it as baseless. You can question other cricketers on whether I was bad or good” Manjurul was quoted saying by Cricbuzz.

Babu informed that she had fabricated the whole thing. It is a pity that she is carrying a dead man that I only wish she draw proof rather than level false charges against him said Babu.

According to the officials of BBC, it is a matter that they know about and they will commence an investigation where need be.

The charges are very grave and hence we must sit down and make a decision on our further course of action and as necessary we would undoubtedly investigate it, Cricbuzz quoted BCB vice-chairman Shakhawat Hossain.

